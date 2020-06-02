top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 6/20/2020
San Jose VIRTUAL Team Hope 10K Run & 5K Walk
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday June 20
Time 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorTherese Crutcher-Marin
Emailtheresecrutchermarin [at] gmail.com
Phone5309068415
Location Details
Online
This is a VIRTUAL event. The fundraiser is usually held at the Campbell Park in Campbell and because of the Coronavirus, it changed to a VIRTUAL event.

The nonprofit, Huntington's Disease Society of America SF Bay Area Affiliate is hosting a Virtual 10K Run & 5K Walk which is a fundraiser to help in the fight against Huntington's disease (HD); a rare, fatal, genetic disease with NO CURE. Funds raised support local HD services; i.e. HD clinics at Stanford University and UCSF Medical Center, 4 HD support groups and research.

It's FREE to join: http://www.hdsa.org/thwsanjose and donations are welcomed and appreciated. Supporting HD families is an incredible reason to raise money. But we think you deserve something for your efforts. When you individually raise your first $100, you’ll receive a Team Hope t-shirt (mailed). And be eligible for even more great fundraising rewards/prizes. A virtual walk is a real walk, but on your terms. You get choose your own course. Now you can take part wherever you are…running in your neighborhood or on a treadmill or walk from the comfort and safety of your own home, around your yard, or even your neighborhood (following social distance guidelines, of course). Sign up now and participate in our virtual walk to raise money and awareness for HDSA mission programs in the San Francisco Bay Area.

2020sanjosefran_copy.jpg
For more event information: https://pacificreg.hdsa.org/about/2020-san...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 1:55 PM
§HDSA Virtual Run & Walk
by Therese Crutcher-Marin
Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 1:55 PM
sm_virtualwalkpicture.jpg
original image (2550x3300)
https://pacificreg.hdsa.org/about/2020-san...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 308.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code