This is a VIRTUAL event. The fundraiser is usually held at the Campbell Park in Campbell and because of the Coronavirus, it changed to a VIRTUAL event.
The nonprofit, Huntington's Disease Society of America SF Bay Area Affiliate is hosting a Virtual 10K Run & 5K Walk which is a fundraiser to help in the fight against Huntington's disease (HD); a rare, fatal, genetic disease with NO CURE. Funds raised support local HD services; i.e. HD clinics at Stanford University and UCSF Medical Center, 4 HD support groups and research.
It's FREE to join: http://www.hdsa.org/thwsanjose and donations are welcomed and appreciated. Supporting HD families is an incredible reason to raise money. But we think you deserve something for your efforts. When you individually raise your first $100, you’ll receive a Team Hope t-shirt (mailed). And be eligible for even more great fundraising rewards/prizes. A virtual walk is a real walk, but on your terms. You get choose your own course. Now you can take part wherever you are…running in your neighborhood or on a treadmill or walk from the comfort and safety of your own home, around your yard, or even your neighborhood (following social distance guidelines, of course). Sign up now and participate in our virtual walk to raise money and awareness for HDSA mission programs in the San Francisco Bay Area.
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 6/20/2020
|San Jose VIRTUAL Team Hope 10K Run & 5K Walk
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday June 20
|Time
|10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|Therese Crutcher-Marin
|theresecrutchermarin [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|5309068415
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://pacificreg.hdsa.org/about/2020-san...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 1:55 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network