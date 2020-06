The nonprofit, Huntington's Disease Society of America SF Bay Area Affiliate is hosting a Virtual 10K Run & 5K Walk which is a fundraiser to help in the fight against Huntington's disease (HD); a rare, fatal, genetic disease with NO CURE. Funds raised support local HD services; i.e. HD clinics at Stanford University and UCSF Medical Center, 4 HD support groups and research.



This is a VIRTUAL event. The fundraiser is usually held at the Campbell Park in Campbell and because of the Coronavirus, it changed to a VIRTUAL event.The nonprofit, Huntington's Disease Society of America SF Bay Area Affiliate is hosting a Virtual 10K Run & 5K Walk which is a fundraiser to help in the fight against Huntington's disease (HD); a rare, fatal, genetic disease with NO CURE. Funds raised support local HD services; i.e. HD clinics at Stanford University and UCSF Medical Center, 4 HD support groups and research.It's FREE to join: http://www.hdsa.org/thwsanjose and donations are welcomed and appreciated. Supporting HD families is an incredible reason to raise money. But we think you deserve something for your efforts. When you individually raise your first $100, you’ll receive a Team Hope t-shirt (mailed). And be eligible for even more great fundraising rewards/prizes. A virtual walk is a real walk, but on your terms. You get choose your own course. Now you can take part wherever you are…running in your neighborhood or on a treadmill or walk from the comfort and safety of your own home, around your yard, or even your neighborhood (following social distance guidelines, of course). Sign up now and participate in our virtual walk to raise money and awareness for HDSA mission programs in the San Francisco Bay Area. For more event information: https://pacificreg.hdsa.org/about/2020-san...

