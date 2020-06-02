



Just Recovery for climate means addressing the harm & violence towards Black communities. Join 350.org's webinar to hear from our organizing department, partners and frontline organizers about ways you can show up in this moment.



When: Thursday, Jun 4, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



Where: Online via Zoom



The work of addressing white supremacy is critical to building a climate movement rooted in justice. There is no just recovery for climate, without addressing the systemic extraction, harm and violence towards Black communities.



We are in a moment where people are rising up and taking to the streets to demand justice for Black lives. What has transpired over the past weeks is weighing heavily on us. The state sanctioned violence against Black bodies against the landscape of the current pandemic has reached a fever pitch.



We will be getting politically aligned around what it means to steep our work in racial justice and equity, ways to work towards dismantling white supremacy and actions you can take to support Black lives.



We must defend Black lives and take collective action!



PRESS RELEASE: 350.org in Solidarity with the Movement for Black Lives;

Reinforces Commitment to Dismantle White Supremacy



https://350.org/press-release/solidarity-m4bl/



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 1:10 PM