top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 6/ 4/2020
What We Must Do to Dismantle White Supremacy (webinar)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday June 04
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/Author350.org
Location Details
Online
WEBINAR: What We Must Do to Dismantle White Supremacy

Just Recovery for climate means addressing the harm & violence towards Black communities. Join 350.org's webinar to hear from our organizing department, partners and frontline organizers about ways you can show up in this moment.

When: Thursday, Jun 4, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

Where: Online via Zoom

The work of addressing white supremacy is critical to building a climate movement rooted in justice. There is no just recovery for climate, without addressing the systemic extraction, harm and violence towards Black communities.

We are in a moment where people are rising up and taking to the streets to demand justice for Black lives. What has transpired over the past weeks is weighing heavily on us. The state sanctioned violence against Black bodies against the landscape of the current pandemic has reached a fever pitch.

We will be getting politically aligned around what it means to steep our work in racial justice and equity, ways to work towards dismantling white supremacy and actions you can take to support Black lives.

We must defend Black lives and take collective action!

PRESS RELEASE: 350.org in Solidarity with the Movement for Black Lives;
Reinforces Commitment to Dismantle White Supremacy

https://350.org/press-release/solidarity-m4bl/

TAKE ACTION: https://350.org/dismantle-white-supremacy/
blm.jpg
For more event information: https://350org.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 1:10 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 308.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code