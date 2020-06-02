



Join us for this live, ON LINE TRIBUTE to honor Miles Hall's life and legacy on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 5pm PST. We are honored to have special guests Dave Clark of KTVU-2, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Rev. Dr. Fred Weidmann, Sr. Pastor of Hillcrest Congregational Church, Bishop Dave Hollister, formerly of the chart-topping R&B group Blackstreet, musical tributes by award-winning artists Daniel Luca Parenti, Ms. Misa Malone, acclaimed poet Benjamin Turner, and a host of other inspiring speakers and guests all brought together to honor Miles Hall, often referred to as "Smiles"!



June 2nd marks exactly one year since Miles was shot and killed by Walnut Creek, CA police when he was at his most vulnerable point in the throes of a mental health crisis. Miles' death will not have been in vain!



Mental illness is a medical condition that deserves the appropriate medical response, public awareness, systemic protections and police reform.



The Friends of Scott, Alexis and Taun Hall (FOSATH) are relentlessly pursuing reforms in Miles' name to spare other precious lives, especially individuals living with mental illness.



Mark your calendars to tune in LIVE via webinar for this must-see event to pay tribute and share your message for Miles on June 2nd. Miles is loved and will always be remembered. Say his name! MILES HALL!!



****UPDATED INFO****



Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82572133043?pwd=anpPNzU4bVp2WWlrYW5ucjhzUzZwQT09

Password: 511227



Or go to

Click on "Join Meeting"

Webinar ID: 825 7213 3043 / Password: 511227



Or go to



THEN directly following this event, we encourage you to also join us to share your comments LIVE during the "public comments" portion of Tuesday night's Walnut Creek City Council meeting, which starts at 6pm PST.



Log on to City Council at:

http://www.zoom.us



Webinar ID: 912 8349 6257 / Password: 697653



https://www.walnut-creek.org/government/public-meeting-agendas-and-videos



#Sayhisname #MilesHall

#JusticeForMilesHall

#MentalillnessisnotaCrime

#PoliceAccountability

#EndviolentpolicinginAmerica

#PoliceReform #CrisisResponse #CureBias #ENOUGH REMEMBERING MILES!Join us for this live, ON LINE TRIBUTE to honor Miles Hall's life and legacy on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 5pm PST. We are honored to have special guests Dave Clark of KTVU-2, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Rev. Dr. Fred Weidmann, Sr. Pastor of Hillcrest Congregational Church, Bishop Dave Hollister, formerly of the chart-topping R&B group Blackstreet, musical tributes by award-winning artists Daniel Luca Parenti, Ms. Misa Malone, acclaimed poet Benjamin Turner, and a host of other inspiring speakers and guests all brought together to honor Miles Hall, often referred to as "Smiles"!June 2nd marks exactly one year since Miles was shot and killed by Walnut Creek, CA police when he was at his most vulnerable point in the throes of a mental health crisis. Miles' death will not have been in vain!Mental illness is a medical condition that deserves the appropriate medical response, public awareness, systemic protections and police reform.The Friends of Scott, Alexis and Taun Hall (FOSATH) are relentlessly pursuing reforms in Miles' name to spare other precious lives, especially individuals living with mental illness.Mark your calendars to tune in LIVE via webinar for this must-see event to pay tribute and share your message for Miles on June 2nd. Miles is loved and will always be remembered. Say his name! MILES HALL!!****UPDATED INFO****Please click the link below to join the webinar:Password: 511227Or go to http://www.zoom.us Click on "Join Meeting"Webinar ID: 825 7213 3043 / Password: 511227Or go to http://www.justiceformileshall.org to click on the event flyer for access to this amazing virtual TRIBUTE!THEN directly following this event, we encourage you to also join us to share your comments LIVE during the "public comments" portion of Tuesday night's Walnut Creek City Council meeting, which starts at 6pm PST.Log on to City Council at:Webinar ID: 912 8349 6257 / Password: 697653#Sayhisname #MilesHall#JusticeForMilesHall#MentalillnessisnotaCrime#PoliceAccountability#EndviolentpolicinginAmerica#PoliceReform #CrisisResponse #CureBias #ENOUGH Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 12:37 PM