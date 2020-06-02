The 45th Annual Downtown Santa Cruz Pride Parade is going virtual!
Stay tuned for more details as we bring the festivities, celebrations, and community spirit to you via one big Zoom hangout.
Nothing can stop our PRIDE!
¡Nada detendrá Nuestro Orgullo!
Save the date & spread the news.
_________
Celebrate all of Pride Month with virtual happy hours, marches, exhibitions, webinars, and collaborations throughout Santa Cruz County. See the full list of events at: https://santacruzmah.org/pride
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | LGBTI / QueerView events for the week of 6/ 7/2020
|Santa Cruz Pride
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday June 07
|Time
|10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|The Diversity Center - Santa Cruz County
|Location Details
|Online
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2911682219...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Jun 2nd, 2020 10:13 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network