Silicon Valley Black Lives Matter
PROTEST the murder of #GeorgeFloyd in Redwood City this TUESDAY! Stay safe and please remember to wear a mask to protect each other from COVID-19 as much as you can.
Don’t take your anger out on small businesses.
|Tuesday June 02
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Protest
|Silicon Valley BLM
Redwood City's City Hall
1017 Middlefield Rd.
Redwood City CA 94063
