Justice for #GeorgeFloyd. End police violence. San Francisco solidarity ride. Start from Embarcadero, we ride Critical Mass style.
Bikes, trikes, handcycles, scooters, skates, roller blades, boards, unicycles all welcome.
Bring your signs, music, chants, and spirt. Bring your friends. The intention is non-violent. 6' apart. Wear masks.
#JusticeforGeorge #NoJusticeNoPeace
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice
|Friday June 05
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Critical Mass
|biker
Embarcadero Plaza
(Embarcadero & Market, San Francisco)
Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 1st, 2020 9:19 AM
