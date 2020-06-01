Justice for #GeorgeFloyd. End police violence. San Francisco solidarity ride. Start from Embarcadero, we ride Critical Mass style.



Bikes, trikes, handcycles, scooters, skates, roller blades, boards, unicycles all welcome.



Bring your signs, music, chants, and spirt. Bring your friends. The intention is non-violent. 6' apart. Wear masks.



#JusticeforGeorge #NoJusticeNoPeace

Added to the calendar on Monday Jun 1st, 2020 9:19 AM