Come out Tuesday through Friday at 8 AM to help residents of Wood Street defend themselves from eviction. The California Department of Transportation and the Oakland Police Department are planning to evict over 15 members of the West Oakland Wood St. Homeless Community. This is in direct violation of the Alameda County Moratorium on homeless sweeps and is a gross violation of human rights during a time when many people are struggling to survive.
The California Department of Transportation has not offered residents adequate housing alternatives and is instead directing them to relocate off of State owned property onto Wood St. which is already crowded. Residents risk losing all their of their property to vehicle tows and confiscation if they do not comply. Living in more cramped conditions makes them even more susceptible to the spread of the Coronavirus.
The United Front Against Displacement is working with Residents of the Wood St. Community to hold a rally to support the residents struggling to contend with these dangerous orders. We are meeting at 18th St. and Wood St. at the start of each day. Residents are demanding that they be allowed to shelter in place if no better housing alternatives are available.
|Date
|Tuesday June 02
|Time
|8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|The United Front Against Displacement
|wewontgo [at] riseup.net
|Phone
|5108159978
|Location Details
|The Corner of 18th & Wood st in West Oakland
|
For more event information: http://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 31st, 2020 11:18 PM
