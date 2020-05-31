top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 6/ 2/2020
Rally to Defend West Oakland Homeless Community During the Coronavirus Pandemic
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday June 02
Time 8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorThe United Front Against Displacement
Emailwewontgo [at] riseup.net
Phone5108159978
Location Details
The Corner of 18th & Wood st in West Oakland
Come out Tuesday through Friday at 8 AM to help residents of Wood Street defend themselves from eviction. The California Department of Transportation and the Oakland Police Department are planning to evict over 15 members of the West Oakland Wood St. Homeless Community. This is in direct violation of the Alameda County Moratorium on homeless sweeps and is a gross violation of human rights during a time when many people are struggling to survive.
The California Department of Transportation has not offered residents adequate housing alternatives and is instead directing them to relocate off of State owned property onto Wood St. which is already crowded. Residents risk losing all their of their property to vehicle tows and confiscation if they do not comply. Living in more cramped conditions makes them even more susceptible to the spread of the Coronavirus.
The United Front Against Displacement is working with Residents of the Wood St. Community to hold a rally to support the residents struggling to contend with these dangerous orders. We are meeting at 18th St. and Wood St. at the start of each day. Residents are demanding that they be allowed to shelter in place if no better housing alternatives are available.
sm_lsprotest2groupphoto.jpg
original image (1536x1152)
For more event information: http://theunitedfrontagainstdisplacement.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 31st, 2020 11:18 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 138.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code