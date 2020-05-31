From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial Justice
Minnesota public safety commissioner thinks riots related to 'white supremacist organizers'
I share both an article and the most recent Thom Hartmann Program broadcast to highlight how we are probably being manipulated to play into Trump and the extreme right's plans.
From the Thom Hartmann Program: "The Far Right Wants To Turn Minnesota Into A War Zone"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggC53B3Xclk
"Minnesota public safety commissioner speculates riots related to 'white supremacist organizers,"
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/minnesota-public-safety-commissioner-speculates-riots-related-to-white-supremacist-organizers
"Minnesota authorities are investigating whether violent Minneapolis riots are connected to white supremacy.
"During a Saturday press conference, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington said the state is analyzing information about those arrested during the violent riots in Minneapolis in reaction to George Floyd's death, speculating they may be related to white supremacists.
"We have seen things like white supremacist organizers who have posted things on platforms about coming to Minnesota. We are checking to see do the folks that we have made arrests on and that we have information, are they connected to those platforms," Harrington said. "We have seen flyers about protests where folks have talked about they're going to get their 'loot on' tonight."
"Harrington said authorities are monitoring to determine if there are organized criminal attempts to incite violence in the middle of protests. Minnesota mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey also noted to reporters on Saturday that those arrested in Friday's riots were either not residents of the cities or state.
"I want to be very, very clear. The people that are doing this are not Minneapolis residents. They are coming in largely from outside of the city, from outside of the region, to prey on everything that we have built over the last several decades," Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, said about arrests made in his city. "This is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence. And we need to make sure that it stops."
"Because we had a relative stillness in St. Paul, we didn't make an enormous number of arrests. But every single person we arrested, I'm told, was from out of state," Carter, the mayor of St. Paul, said about the violence after a curfew was put into effect.
"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also echoed Harrington's speculation during an interview on MSNBC with host Joy Reid, saying there appears to be "real, legitimate evidence" that a foreign operation is being used to "tarnish" peaceful protests in reaction to George Floyd's death.
"We need an investigation on who these people are and their identity," Ellison said, citing a 2015 case where white supremacists shot at peaceful protesters who reacted to the death of Jamar Clark in Minneapolis. "We know that this kind of thing happens, is planned. We have no good reason to believe that it's not happening now. It needs to be a separate and independent investigation."
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
"Tim Walz Blames Riots On ‘Outsiders,’ Cartels And White Supremacists — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joy Reid Join In"
https://dailycaller.com/2020/05/30/tim-walz-blames-riots-outsiders-cartels-and-white-supremacists-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-joy-reid/
"Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to push the theory that white supremacists were at the heart of nationwide riots.
Peaceful protests began in Minneapolis following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody. Protests sprang up across the country as video showing former police officer Derek Chauvin holding Floyd down with a knee compressing his neck. (Chauvin has since been fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.) (RELATED: ‘Catastrophic Judgmental Error’: Dan Bongino Warns Rioters Not To Try Breaching The White House)
Protests in multiple cities escalated to full-scale riots — stores were vandalized and looted and some were burned to the ground.
After several nights of rioting and violence, Gov. Walz said Saturday that many of the rioters who had been arrested during the demonstrations were not local — and suggested that organized crime, cartels and white supremacists could be using the protest as a cover to incite violence.
Minnesota gov. hints that white supremacists, drug cartels could be part of widespread chaos https://t.co/pkrorByFFV via @NBCNews
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 30, 2020
We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region.
— Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 30, 2020
Minnesota officials say many of the violent protesters who have caused widespread damage are from out of state. Authorities have been monitoring alleged criminals online, including postings by suspected white supremacists trying to incite violence.
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 30, 2020
Author and religious scholar Reza Aslan was among those who took things a step further, pinning the riots on Trump supporters.
White Supremacists=Trump Supporters. These are Trump supporters burning and looting. https://t.co/DKyvP6mUJk
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 30, 2020
Minnesota public safety commissioner says white nationalists are organizing and coming to the state for violence and destruction. In other words, white supremacists are following Trump’s lead. pic.twitter.com/nKXHXnzSsb
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 30, 2020
He adds that white nationalist groups are posting messages promoting going to Minneapolis to “get our loot on” and cause mayhem. He says they will investigate those using the outrage over the murder of George Floyd as a “cover” for illegal activity
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2020
And Reid was quickly followed by Ocasio-Cortez.
Important.
If you are at a demonstration and something doesn’t seem right, this could be why.
Document it ⬇️ https://t.co/FcYuAQeWJV
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2020
A Fox 9 report that was released Saturday afternoon flew in the face of claims that the trouble was primarily being incited by outsiders. It said that only seven of the 45 protesters who had been arrested in connection with the unrest in Minneapolis did not have Minnesota addresses.
Jail records show most arrested in Minneapolis riots are Minnesotans https://t.co/P75dypbRCS
— FOX 9 (@FOX9) May 30, 2020
President Donald Trump and several others have laid the blame at the feet of Antifa, with some calling on the president to label the group as a domestic terror organization.
It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
Don’t believe what you’re reading about who these people are. Do your own research and go spend time watching the hours and hours of interviews that Unicorn Riot did on the ground in Minneapolis two nights ago. White supremacists didn’t destroy the CNN building. Antifa did.
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 30, 2020
ANTIFA are not white supremacists
They aren’t even Democrats or Republicans
They are anarchists
Often in support of communism
They are nothing close to right wing
They also believe violence/vandalism is justified to achieve their revolution
Get it right Minneapolis!
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) May 30, 2020
Intelligence reports suggest that President Trump is correct and that any outside protesters are more likely to be left-leaning than right-leaning.
A security expert says intelligence reports indicate most of the hard-core protesters in Minneapolis are far-left or anarchists, and that far-right groups have not yet made a significant appearance.https://t.co/pkJAKjkYYj
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 30, 2020
Walz announced Saturday that in the face of continued unrest, he had no choice but to activate the Minnesota National Guard."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggC53B3Xclk
"Minnesota public safety commissioner speculates riots related to 'white supremacist organizers,"
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/minnesota-public-safety-commissioner-speculates-riots-related-to-white-supremacist-organizers
"Minnesota authorities are investigating whether violent Minneapolis riots are connected to white supremacy.
"During a Saturday press conference, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety John Harrington said the state is analyzing information about those arrested during the violent riots in Minneapolis in reaction to George Floyd's death, speculating they may be related to white supremacists.
"We have seen things like white supremacist organizers who have posted things on platforms about coming to Minnesota. We are checking to see do the folks that we have made arrests on and that we have information, are they connected to those platforms," Harrington said. "We have seen flyers about protests where folks have talked about they're going to get their 'loot on' tonight."
"Harrington said authorities are monitoring to determine if there are organized criminal attempts to incite violence in the middle of protests. Minnesota mayors Melvin Carter and Jacob Frey also noted to reporters on Saturday that those arrested in Friday's riots were either not residents of the cities or state.
"I want to be very, very clear. The people that are doing this are not Minneapolis residents. They are coming in largely from outside of the city, from outside of the region, to prey on everything that we have built over the last several decades," Frey, the mayor of Minneapolis, said about arrests made in his city. "This is no longer about verbal expression. This is about violence. And we need to make sure that it stops."
"Because we had a relative stillness in St. Paul, we didn't make an enormous number of arrests. But every single person we arrested, I'm told, was from out of state," Carter, the mayor of St. Paul, said about the violence after a curfew was put into effect.
"Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison also echoed Harrington's speculation during an interview on MSNBC with host Joy Reid, saying there appears to be "real, legitimate evidence" that a foreign operation is being used to "tarnish" peaceful protests in reaction to George Floyd's death.
"We need an investigation on who these people are and their identity," Ellison said, citing a 2015 case where white supremacists shot at peaceful protesters who reacted to the death of Jamar Clark in Minneapolis. "We know that this kind of thing happens, is planned. We have no good reason to believe that it's not happening now. It needs to be a separate and independent investigation."
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
"Tim Walz Blames Riots On ‘Outsiders,’ Cartels And White Supremacists — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Joy Reid Join In"
https://dailycaller.com/2020/05/30/tim-walz-blames-riots-outsiders-cartels-and-white-supremacists-alexandria-ocasio-cortez-joy-reid/
"Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez joined MSNBC’s Joy Reid and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to push the theory that white supremacists were at the heart of nationwide riots.
Peaceful protests began in Minneapolis following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in police custody. Protests sprang up across the country as video showing former police officer Derek Chauvin holding Floyd down with a knee compressing his neck. (Chauvin has since been fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.) (RELATED: ‘Catastrophic Judgmental Error’: Dan Bongino Warns Rioters Not To Try Breaching The White House)
Protests in multiple cities escalated to full-scale riots — stores were vandalized and looted and some were burned to the ground.
After several nights of rioting and violence, Gov. Walz said Saturday that many of the rioters who had been arrested during the demonstrations were not local — and suggested that organized crime, cartels and white supremacists could be using the protest as a cover to incite violence.
Minnesota gov. hints that white supremacists, drug cartels could be part of widespread chaos https://t.co/pkrorByFFV via @NBCNews
— Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 30, 2020
We are now confronting white supremacists, members of organized crime, out of state instigators, and possibly even foreign actors to destroy and destabilize our city and our region.
— Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) May 30, 2020
Minnesota officials say many of the violent protesters who have caused widespread damage are from out of state. Authorities have been monitoring alleged criminals online, including postings by suspected white supremacists trying to incite violence.
— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) May 30, 2020
Author and religious scholar Reza Aslan was among those who took things a step further, pinning the riots on Trump supporters.
White Supremacists=Trump Supporters. These are Trump supporters burning and looting. https://t.co/DKyvP6mUJk
— Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) May 30, 2020
Minnesota public safety commissioner says white nationalists are organizing and coming to the state for violence and destruction. In other words, white supremacists are following Trump’s lead. pic.twitter.com/nKXHXnzSsb
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 30, 2020
He adds that white nationalist groups are posting messages promoting going to Minneapolis to “get our loot on” and cause mayhem. He says they will investigate those using the outrage over the murder of George Floyd as a “cover” for illegal activity
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 30, 2020
And Reid was quickly followed by Ocasio-Cortez.
Important.
If you are at a demonstration and something doesn’t seem right, this could be why.
Document it ⬇️ https://t.co/FcYuAQeWJV
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 30, 2020
A Fox 9 report that was released Saturday afternoon flew in the face of claims that the trouble was primarily being incited by outsiders. It said that only seven of the 45 protesters who had been arrested in connection with the unrest in Minneapolis did not have Minnesota addresses.
Jail records show most arrested in Minneapolis riots are Minnesotans https://t.co/P75dypbRCS
— FOX 9 (@FOX9) May 30, 2020
President Donald Trump and several others have laid the blame at the feet of Antifa, with some calling on the president to label the group as a domestic terror organization.
It’s ANTIFA and the Radical Left. Don’t lay the blame on others!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020
Don’t believe what you’re reading about who these people are. Do your own research and go spend time watching the hours and hours of interviews that Unicorn Riot did on the ground in Minneapolis two nights ago. White supremacists didn’t destroy the CNN building. Antifa did.
— Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 30, 2020
ANTIFA are not white supremacists
They aren’t even Democrats or Republicans
They are anarchists
Often in support of communism
They are nothing close to right wing
They also believe violence/vandalism is justified to achieve their revolution
Get it right Minneapolis!
— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) May 30, 2020
Intelligence reports suggest that President Trump is correct and that any outside protesters are more likely to be left-leaning than right-leaning.
A security expert says intelligence reports indicate most of the hard-core protesters in Minneapolis are far-left or anarchists, and that far-right groups have not yet made a significant appearance.https://t.co/pkJAKjkYYj
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 30, 2020
Walz announced Saturday that in the face of continued unrest, he had no choice but to activate the Minnesota National Guard."
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network