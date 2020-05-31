Part 1: Why Capitalism Must Go

Join us for a presentation and discussion for those interested in a better understanding of a revolutionary socialist perspective on our world.

Activists from Speak Out Now will give a twenty minute presentation, which will be followed by a discussion in which attendees are encouraged to participate, ask questions, and make comments. All perspectives are welcome.

This is Part One of a series. The following week, Sunday, June 14, we will host Part Two: Why We Need Socialism. Participants are encouraged to attend both if possible.