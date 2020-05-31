top
Ukiah: Protest Against Police Brutality & Murder of Black People
Date Sunday May 31
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorEssence
Location Details
The Courthouse
100 N State St.
Ukiah CA, 95482
You post about Black Lives Matter but who’s willing to fight for it? Be bold! Our voices need to be heard. It’s time for a change. This is not only just for us right now but think about OUR BABIES and what our future generations deserve!

The peaceful protest is today, May 31, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 100 N State St. Ukiah CA, 95482 (the courthouse).

I am looking forward to spending the day with you all and speaking up and letting our voices be heard. I am so excited that we all have come together as a community. The riots and protests will not end overnight, it’s going to take all of us to come together and demand justice. We need to be together today so that we’re taking part in ensuring a peaceful future.

Masks are encouraged for the safety of others. Those who wish to take part but would not like to compromise their health, we suggest staying in your cars and supporting out on the streets.

Make signs, make noise.

Be sure to bring water, energy packed foods and gear to keep yourself safe. This is not a gathering for a riot. We are coming together to support our Black communities. We really do not want the police to get involved. As long as the protest stays peaceful we should all be safe.

Essence Roque
Willits, CA
For more event information: https://mendovoice.com/2020/05/peaceful-pr...

