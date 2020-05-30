From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Publicly traded corporate looters are ripping off the Small Business Administration
Mayor London Breed and some trigger happy cops are blowing a lot of hot air at the petty thefts taking place during the George Floyd protests, as they look the other way as the publicly traded corporate looters are ripping off over $200 million from the Small Business Administration, that hurts the small businesses that can not get the loans that were meant to go to them through the Cares Act, and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)!
By Lynda Carson - May 30, 2020
There sure is a lot of hot air being blown around on TV by the no good politicians who ignore the rich ripping off the Small Business Administration locally, and throughout California.
Reportedly, recently there were around 80 publicly traded corporations locally, and throughout California that looted over $200 million in small business loans from the Small Business Administration through the Cares Act, known as the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The over $200 million looted from the PPP by the publicly traded corporations was originally supposed to go to small businesses that can not get any loans presently because all of the money is gone after the publicly traded corporate looters got to the money first.
The corrupt politicians remain silent and look the other way as this has been happening, and perhaps some of the corrupt politicians have accepted campaign contributions from the real looters to make them beholden to the corporate crooks of America.
All this B.S. talk this evening by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the trigger happy cops demanding a curfew in San Francisco tonight, with their additional claims that the violent National Guard is on standby to go after the small time petty thefts (so-called looters) hitting the streets during the George Floyd protests, is a horrible double standard that can not be ignored.
Where was Mayor London Breed and the trigger happy cops at when the real looters from the publicly traded corporations looted over $200 million from the PPP small business loans that were supposed to go to the small businesses in San Francisco, and other locations throughout California?
Why wasn’t the National Guard called out to go after the publicly traded corporations that looted over $200 million from the Small Business Administration, and the small businesses that needed help?
Its the same kind of double standards that took place when the assault gun toting white supremacists and militias protested at state capitols to reopen the economy, and the Trump imbecile claimed that they were all good people.
Mayor London Breed and other politicians kept their mouth shut and did not demand that the National Guard should step in to calm things down. A double standard that can not be ignored.
At Least 81 California Businesses Approved for $204M in PPP Loans:
Reportedly, California businesses had received more than $204 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan approvals since mid-April 2020, according to SEC filings. Some businesses that were initially approved for loans later chose to either decline or return funds.
The rest are bad actors that have gone out of their way to loot over $200 million that should have gone to others.
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/following-the-cares-act-money-why-some-small-businesses-see-little-to-no-relief/2294020/
See the real list of publicly traded corporate looters in California below that the National Guard should really be going after to round up the heads of these publicly traded looting corporations.
If they said yes, the money was returned or declined.
Those that say no, grabbed the money and ran...
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
Castlight Health Inc.
San Francisco, CA
$10,000,000
$10,000,000
Yes
Calamp Corp.
Irvine, CA
$10,000,000
$10,000,000
Yes
Quantum Corp.
San Jose, CA
$10,000,000
$10,000,000
No
Pacific Ethanol Inc.
Sacramento, CA
$9,860,000
$9,860,000
No
Endologix Inc.
Irvine, CA
$9,812,727
$9,812,727
No
Prosper Marketplace Inc.
San Francisco, CA
$8,447,100
$8,447,100
No
Leaf Group Ltd.
Santa Monica, CA
$7,143,927
$7,143,927
No
Cutera Inc.
Brisbane, CA
$7,135,348
$7,135,348
No
Veritone Inc.
Costa Mesa, CA
$6,491,300
$6,491,300
No
Emcore Corp.
Alhambra, CA
$6,488,157
$6,488,157
Kura Sushi Usa Inc.
Irvine, CA
$5,983,290
$5,983,290
Yes
Aviat Networks Inc.
Milpitas, CA
$5,911,000
$5,911,000
Yes
Mannkind Corp.
Westlake Village, CA
$4,900,000
$4,900,000
No
Avid Bioservices Inc.
Tustin, CA
$4,400,000
$4,400,000
Yes
Alphatec Holdings Inc.
Carlsbad, CA
$4,300,000
$4,300,000
No
Collectors Universe Inc.
Santa Ana, CA
$4,204,300
$4,204,300
Yes
US Auto Parts Network Inc.
Carson, CA
$4,107,388
$4,107,388
Yes
Crimson Wine Group Ltd.
Napa, CA
$3,819,522
$3,819,522
No
Limoneira Co.
Santa Paula, CA
$3,609,200
$3,609,200
No
Marin Software Inc.
San Francisco, CA
$3,319,600
$3,319,600
No
