Publicly traded corporate looters are ripping off the Small Business Administration

Saturday May 30th, 2020 11:56 PM by Lynda Carson

Mayor London Breed and some trigger happy cops are blowing a lot of hot air at the petty thefts taking place during the George Floyd protests, as they look the other way as the publicly traded corporate looters are ripping off over $200 million from the Small Business Administration, that hurts the small businesses that can not get the loans that were meant to go to them through the Cares Act, and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)!