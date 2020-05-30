



Press Conference Rally June 1, 2020 9:30 AM



Lyft Headquarters

185 Berry St, Suite 5000,

San Francisco, CA 94107,

USA



Join a press conference and rally on Monday June 1st at 9:30 AM to demand that LYFT, UBER, InstaCart, DoorDash, Postmates, Grubhub and other gig companies immediately comply with AB5 and pay for the social security, healthcare, workers comp and other benefits that workers, controlled as employees, deserve. These essential workers also need PPE to be provided by the companies. These billion dollar hustlers refuse to follow the law and continue to rip off the workers and the public - Taxpayers end up paying for these workers when they get sick or end up in accidents.



On June 1st, workers around the country will be demanding health & safety protections in the workplace along with human rights. LYFT & UBER workers, have been illegally targeted and terminated for fighting for their rights.



While stealing from the drivers, with violations of wage & hour laws, the Tech Titans have spent over $100 million for a ballot initiative to be placed on the California November ballot to overturn AB5 - which presently requires they properly classify their workers, that are being controlled like employees, and provide them a workers safety net.



The Tech billionaires, like Elon Musk, think that they are above the law and don’t have to follow the same rules as the working people of this country. Elon Musk and his cronies make billions but refuse to properly protect their workers. Profits are more important than lives for these billionaires.



Speakers will address the illegal hustle of these multibillion dollar companies and the need to fight for our rights as workers.



We will also be supporting our brothers and sister janitors of SEIU 87 who are also fighting for their rights, wages and conditions will be announcing their JANITORS STRIKE - to begin on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at Lyft World Headquarters & the entire China Basin complex.



Speakers:

*Edward Escobar - (AIW)Alliance for Independent Workers

#DriversUnite / #EssentialWorkersUnite National Movement

*Carlos Gabriel - TESLA Workers Organizer

*Steve Zeltzer - Workers Solidarity Action Network

*Doug O'Connor - O'Connor vs. Uber, Author-"Rich Car, Poor Car"

*Vickie Ramirez - SEIU LOCAL 87 Organizer - Janitorial Services



United We Stand, Divided We Fall

An Injury To One Is An Injury To All



Join Us On Monday June 1, 2020 9:30 AM

Lyft Headquarters

185 Berry St, Suite 5000,

San Francisco, CA 94107,



The ALLIANCE for Independent Workers

#DriversUnite #EssentialWorkersUnite

National Movement GiGsUP.org

https://www.Fb.me/EssentialWorkersUnite



Workers Solidarity Action Network

https://www.facebook.com/workerssolidarityactionnetwork/



SEIU LOCAL 87



Additional media:

UBER & LYFT Workers "We Made You"! Drivers Fed Up With Abuse & Rip-offs In San Francisco

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A2vHQ7sQVfs&t=270s



We Want A Union & AB5! UBER & Lyft Drivers in CA Rally At SF UBER World HQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwB3tIVSgbk&t=423s

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 30th, 2020 9:00 PM