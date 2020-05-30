Sun, May 31, 2020: 10:30 am to 12:30 pm
Revolutionary Organizations in the U.S.
Lenin advocated for and created a revolutionary socialist party of a ‘new type’, more than 100 years ago. What kind of socialist organizations are required in the USA today? What revolutionary organizations are here already and how are they faring? After a short presentation by ICSS member Riichard Fallenbaum, there will be an open discussion in which participants will present their own observations and evaluations.
