Solidarity demonstration with the uprising in Minneapolis against the police murder of George Floyd
Spread the word
This Sunday 5/31 4pm San Fransisco Civic Center
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 5/31/2020
|Minneapolis Solidarity Demo in San Francisco
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 31
|Time
|4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Solidarity
|Location Details
|
Civic Center (Polk & McAllister)
San Fransisco
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 30th, 2020 3:11 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network