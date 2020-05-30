top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: International | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 5/30/2020
Online Townhall: Justice for George Floyd
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday May 30
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Now
Emailmail [at] speakoutsocialists.org
Location Details
Online townhall (Zoom link provided at the website listed below)
There is a state of emergency for tens of millions of Black people in this country. Racism means on average one in four people killed by the police is Black. Black people are 18% of the U.S. population and are 40% of the prison population. One in three Black males will be incarcerated during their lives and receive 19% longer sentences than white males.

The people of Minneapolis and other cities are right to take to the streets. George Floyd’s murder can not be forgotten. We can not remain silent or continue with business as usual. Their whole system of capitalism is guilty! We have to stand up against racist violence and organize and fight to protect the health and lives of of us all!

As always, you will have an opportunity to ask questions and share your experiences from your workplace and community.

Please share widely – remember there are no borders.
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/townhall-05...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 30th, 2020 2:10 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 133.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code