There is a state of emergency for tens of millions of Black people in this country. Racism means on average one in four people killed by the police is Black. Black people are 18% of the U.S. population and are 40% of the prison population. One in three Black males will be incarcerated during their lives and receive 19% longer sentences than white males.



The people of Minneapolis and other cities are right to take to the streets. George Floyd’s murder can not be forgotten. We can not remain silent or continue with business as usual. Their whole system of capitalism is guilty! We have to stand up against racist violence and organize and fight to protect the health and lives of of us all!



As always, you will have an opportunity to ask questions and share your experiences from your workplace and community.



