Mayor London Breed has the power to move all unhoused San Franciscans into vacant units and hotel rooms, yet she has ignored calls from homeless people, community organizations, and even the Board of Supervisors to do so. Instead, she has chosen to leave thousands of our neighbors on the streets without access to bathrooms, basic hygiene, or shelter.
Leaving people outside is inexcusable at any time. Doing so during a global pandemic is absolutely unconscionable. We need safe and permanent housing for all San Franciscans. We can't wait another day!
We are partnering with a candlelight vigil to honor the unhoused people we have already lost due to Mayor Breed's negligent policies. After holding that space to grieve, we invite all supporters to join us in making a ton of noise in support of opening all vacant units and hotel rooms to homeless people in San Francisco!
If we can't sleep, she can't sleep!
SAFETY AGREEMENTS
It is very important for the safety of all participants that everyone who attends this action wear a mask or face covering, and imperative that folks practice social distancing with anyone outside their immediate pod. There will be safety monitors onsite to remind folks to adhere to these guidelines, and they will ask anyone who refuses to respect the safety of their fellow protestors to leave the action.
ACCESSIBILITY
The rally and march will begin in front of the Harvey Milk Center in Duboce Park. The park has wheelchair accessible entrances on Duboce Avenue near the Muni station and at the end of Carmelita Street. The entire route is wheelchair accessible on wide sidewalks, a total of 0.2 miles, and is mostly flat.
This event will not have ASL interpretation, deafblind interpretation, and will be predominantly in English without translators. It is likely we will not have access to bathrooms at the park or along the route.
This action is organized by Reclaim SF + Coalition on Homelessness + POOR Magazine + Do No Harm Coalition + Solidarity Forever + Public Health Justice Collective (formerly Occupy Public Health)
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Capitalism is the Violence, Housing is the Cure: Candlelight Vigil & Noise Demo
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday June 05
|Time
|8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Reclaim SF
|Location Details
|Harvey Milk Center for the Arts, Duboce Park
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6204201285...
Added to the calendar on Saturday May 30th, 2020 10:09 AM
