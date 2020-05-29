From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Protest In Honor Of George Floyd
|Saturday May 30
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Protest
|The People
Civic Center (Market and Hyde)
San Francisco
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2548169357...
