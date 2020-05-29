Peaceful Social Distance Rally
Opening ceremony at 1pm followed by peaceful social distance march.
Open platform/open mic will begin at 2pm where we are welcoming singers, dancers, poets, and speakers to express themselves.
Food Not Bombs will be providing coffee and water at 2pm and food will be provided at 4pm.
https://www.justiceforbigfloyd.com/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Police State & Prisons | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 5/31/2020
|Remember George Floyd
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday May 31
|Time
|1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Remember George Floyd
|Location Details
|
Santa Cruz Clocktower
Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
|
Added to the calendar on Friday May 29th, 2020 5:42 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network