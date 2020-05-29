



Opening ceremony at 1pm followed by peaceful social distance march.



Open platform/open mic will begin at 2pm where we are welcoming singers, dancers, poets, and speakers to express themselves.



Food Not Bombs will be providing coffee and water at 2pm and food will be provided at 4pm.





