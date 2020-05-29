Come and Kneel with us.



Sponsors:

Third Baptist Church, Rev. Amos Brown, NAACP and Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community, Phelicia Jones, Founder.



Socially Distanced Protest (outside, 6’+ apart, wearing masks)



Wealth and Disparities in the Black Community has been fighting for Justice for Black people since the 2015 killing of Mario Woods by San Francisco police. Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49’ers took a knee to protest the firing-squad style murder of Mario Woods.



This Monday we take a knee to honor George Floyd, known as Floyd to his friends - who was murdered by racist police in Minneapolis.

Added to the calendar on Friday May 29th, 2020 5:23 PM