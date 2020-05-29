May 30 – Jun 5
Anti Police-Terror Project invites you to share on a Virtual Altar for those impacted by state-sanctioned violence. We will provide the link for viewing, contributions, and sharing on Saturday. People will be able to post pictures, poems, videos, and art.
|Saturday May 30
|12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Vigil/Ritual
|APTP
|Online event
For more event information: http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
