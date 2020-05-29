We will be holding a car caravan for #GeorgeFloyd and #BreonnaTaylor . We will gather in the parking lot at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park at 7th St and Middle Harbor Road at the Port of Oakland. We will have some signs or you can bring your own.
Once the lot fills, please line up on 7th St, between Port View Park and Middle Harbor Park, facing Middle Harbor Park.
Please wear masks when your windows are open and stay in your cars. If you have to get out to post signs, please remember to keep 6 ft apart.
|Date
|Sunday May 31
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|APTP
|Location Details
|
Middle Harbor Shoreline Park
2777 E Harbor Rd, Oakland, California 94607
|
For more event information: http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org
Added to the calendar on Friday May 29th, 2020 5:10 PM
