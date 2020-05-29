From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Monterey: Justice for George Floyd Demonstration
|Saturday May 30
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Protest
|Monterey City Councilmember Tyller Williamson
Window on the Bay
Del Monte Ave, Monterey
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/tyllerformonterey/
