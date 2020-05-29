From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Manslaughter & 3rd degree murder charge for Kneeling Cop Chauvin
After 48 hours of protest in Minnesota of the vicious murder by suffocation of a black man, George Floyd, on May 25, 2020, by 4 Minneapolis police, one of whom, Derek Chauvin, was caught on a video kneeling on the neck of handcuffed Floyd for 9 minutes, killing him, while his fellow thug cops allowed this murder to occur, only Chauvin was arrested on 5/29/30, and charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter! This low level of charge should have every attorney in this country screaming since it is a ringing indictment of the whole rotten legal system in this backward, racist, police state in which we live.
After 48 hours of protest in Minnesota of the vicious murder by suffocation of a black man, George Floyd, on May 25, 2020, by 4 Minneapolis police, one of whom, Derek Chauvin, was caught on a video kneeling on the neck of handcuffed Floyd for 9 minutes, killing him, while his fellow thug cops allowed this murder to occur, only Chauvin was arrested on 5/29/30, and charged with 3rd degree murder and manslaughter! This low level of charge should have every attorney in this country screaming since it is a ringing indictment of the whole rotten legal system in this backward, racist, police state in which we live.
Third degree murder only exists on the books in Florida, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. It can result in 25 years imprisonment. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third-degree_murder
Manslaughter is often used when a driver hits and kills a person with a car. This is clearly not manslaughter.
Black's Law Dictionary defines manslaughter as the unjustifiable, inexcusable and intentional killing of a human being without deliberation, premeditation and malice. There are also voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.
The murder of George Floyd was clearly deliberate, premeditated and malicious. Chauvin sat on Floyd's neck, with his hands in his pockets, waiting for him to die. Another video has been shown on CNN showing that the other cops participated in sitting on Floyd, who was handcuffed and then put down on the street for an unknown reason.
CNN also showed their own reporter being arrested while reporting by the Minneapolis police who never defined the charges. The governor has apologized for this obviously false and malicious arrest. It is clear the Minneapolis police are a gang of fascist thugs, as are most police in this backward country.
If these are the sole charges, it is possible that there will be no conviction.
The whole world is watching this rotten country, which has no socialized medicine unlike the rest of the industrialized world and therefore cannot cope with any public health crisis like the current pandemic, still has the death penalty unlike 80% of the world's countries, and has 80% of its people barely surviving, living from paycheck to paycheck, calling itself a democracy, a paradigm of the "free world," while its illegal president tweets when the looting starts, the shooting starts.
Nazi USA makes Nazi Germany proud as it is clearly completely under the control of the police. Only a serious labor movement capable of carrying out a general strike to put an end to the profit motive that is the cause of all our grief can end this police state.
Third degree murder only exists on the books in Florida, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. It can result in 25 years imprisonment. See https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Third-degree_murder
Manslaughter is often used when a driver hits and kills a person with a car. This is clearly not manslaughter.
Black's Law Dictionary defines manslaughter as the unjustifiable, inexcusable and intentional killing of a human being without deliberation, premeditation and malice. There are also voluntary and involuntary manslaughter.
The murder of George Floyd was clearly deliberate, premeditated and malicious. Chauvin sat on Floyd's neck, with his hands in his pockets, waiting for him to die. Another video has been shown on CNN showing that the other cops participated in sitting on Floyd, who was handcuffed and then put down on the street for an unknown reason.
CNN also showed their own reporter being arrested while reporting by the Minneapolis police who never defined the charges. The governor has apologized for this obviously false and malicious arrest. It is clear the Minneapolis police are a gang of fascist thugs, as are most police in this backward country.
If these are the sole charges, it is possible that there will be no conviction.
The whole world is watching this rotten country, which has no socialized medicine unlike the rest of the industrialized world and therefore cannot cope with any public health crisis like the current pandemic, still has the death penalty unlike 80% of the world's countries, and has 80% of its people barely surviving, living from paycheck to paycheck, calling itself a democracy, a paradigm of the "free world," while its illegal president tweets when the looting starts, the shooting starts.
Nazi USA makes Nazi Germany proud as it is clearly completely under the control of the police. Only a serious labor movement capable of carrying out a general strike to put an end to the profit motive that is the cause of all our grief can end this police state.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network