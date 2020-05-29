XR San Fransisco Bay and XR South Bay Orientation Meeting
Are you ready to learn more about Extinction Rebellion? You’ve heard the talk, seen us on the streets or seen us in the media -- and you want to know how you can get more involved in our work to mitigate climate catastrophe?
Join us for a 1 hour online call to learn more about the history, how we work, what is coming up and how you can get involved!
SF Bay Area has two XR chapters, one in the south bay, and another one in San Fransisco and in the east Bay. This orientation is being offered to anyone interested in joining either chapter.
Choose a Zoom meeting time (your preference):
May 30, 2020 @ 10:00 AM - 11 AM Pacific Time: https://www.facebook.com/events/265665891221768
RSVP Zoom: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpf--przMoE9Ny5nwUaMjEKqSp_FZKZXLC
__________________________
May 29, 2020 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Pacific Time: https://www.facebook.com/events/298749381139017
RSVP Zoom: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcuduitrj0qHtDbzUTLOTt8pyBUh5h4pUmF
PHONE OPTION: Note that this call is phone friendly! If you want to call in by phone, you can call in using the zoom meeting number (disclosed once you sign up).
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest DefenseView events for the week of 5/30/2020
|Extinction Rebellion San Francisco Bay & South Bay Orienation Meeting (10am & 5:30pm)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 30
|Time
|10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Extiction Rebellion Bay Area & South Bay
|Location Details
|Online via Zoom
|
Added to the calendar on Friday May 29th, 2020 11:20 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network