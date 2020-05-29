10:00 AM - 10:00 AM





Are you ready to learn more about Extinction Rebellion? You’ve heard the talk, seen us on the streets or seen us in the media -- and you want to know how you can get more involved in our work to mitigate climate catastrophe?



Join us for a 1 hour online call to learn more about the history, how we work, what is coming up and how you can get involved!



SF Bay Area has two XR chapters, one in the south bay, and another one in San Fransisco and in the east Bay. This orientation is being offered to anyone interested in joining either chapter.



Choose a Zoom meeting time (your preference):



May 30, 2020 @ 10:00 AM - 11 AM Pacific Time:



RSVP Zoom:

__________________________



May 29, 2020 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Pacific Time:



RSVP Zoom:



PHONE OPTION: Note that this call is phone friendly! If you want to call in by phone, you can call in using the zoom meeting number (disclosed once you sign up).

