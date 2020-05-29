top
Related Categories: California | Environment & Forest Defense
Extinction Rebellion San Francisco Bay & South Bay Orienation Meeting (10am & 5:30pm)
Date Saturday May 30
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorExtiction Rebellion Bay Area & South Bay
Location Details
Online via Zoom
XR San Fransisco Bay and XR South Bay Orientation Meeting

Are you ready to learn more about Extinction Rebellion? You’ve heard the talk, seen us on the streets or seen us in the media -- and you want to know how you can get more involved in our work to mitigate climate catastrophe?

Join us for a 1 hour online call to learn more about the history, how we work, what is coming up and how you can get involved!

SF Bay Area has two XR chapters, one in the south bay, and another one in San Fransisco and in the east Bay. This orientation is being offered to anyone interested in joining either chapter.

Choose a Zoom meeting time (your preference):

May 30, 2020 @ 10:00 AM - 11 AM Pacific Time: https://www.facebook.com/events/265665891221768

RSVP Zoom: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMpf--przMoE9Ny5nwUaMjEKqSp_FZKZXLC
__________________________

May 29, 2020 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Pacific Time: https://www.facebook.com/events/298749381139017

RSVP Zoom: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcuduitrj0qHtDbzUTLOTt8pyBUh5h4pUmF

PHONE OPTION: Note that this call is phone friendly! If you want to call in by phone, you can call in using the zoom meeting number (disclosed once you sign up).
Added to the calendar on Friday May 29th, 2020 11:20 AM
