Justice Beats Virtual Festival and Fundraiser for COVID-19 Crisis Relief



Saturday, May 30, 2020

10 AM - 4 PM PT (1 PM - 7:00 Pm ET)



Festival Host/MC: The Peace Poets



It’s been a week of continued heartbreak as we see systemic racism and violent policing take the lives of George Floyd and Tony McDade. We are holding the families and communities of these two men, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other Black people who have been victims of racist police and vigilante terror in our hearts.



It feels strange to be promoting a virtual music festival we are co-hosting in the midst of such collective pain and heartbreak. But we also know that the talented artists we are uplifting, and the groups we are supporting, are fighting for a world where white supremacy is dismantled, state violence is no more, and all of us are collectively free.



So we hope you will join us on tomorrow, Saturday May 30 for JUSTICE BEATS: a virtual festival to benefit communities in urgent need. All day on Saturday, we'll be amplifying musicians, DJs, and other artists working to support their communities.



Tune in to hear amazing performers, learn about the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on Indigenous, incarcerated, houseless, undocumented, and Palestinian communities...and how you can support the continued fight towards collective liberation in the face of increasing repression.



We are looking forward to being in community with others tomorrow and dancing as we find ways to process the pain we are all feeling during these times.



All donations will benefit grassroots organizations on the frontlines of the COVID-19 Crisis, including:



--American Indian Community House

--Red de Pueblos Transnacionales

--Cosecha (Juarez/El Paso circle)

--BLMP (Black LGBTQIA+ Migrant Program)

--Tent Mission STL

--SONG (Southerners on New Ground)

--Dream Defenders

--Health for Palestine

--Palestine Grassroots Distribution Project.



ORGANIZERS:



Justice Beats is produced by a coalition of organizations all of whom share a commitment to fighting for justice and liberation through art and culture.



--Adalah Justice Project

--Center for Constitutional Rights

--Donkeysaddle Projects

--Eagle Project



Co-sponsors include #DefendTheCriminalized, Dunya Productions and The People's Forum

For more event information: https://www.justicebeats.com/

Added to the calendar on Friday May 29th, 2020 9:15 AM