Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Dolores Huerta's 90th Birthday Celebration for DHF COVID19 Relief Fund
Date Saturday May 30
Time 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorDolores Huerta Foundation
Location Details
Online via livestream
FUNDRAISER: Dolores Huerta's 90th Birthday Celebration for the DHF COVID19 Relief Fund

Date and Time: Saturday, May 30, 2020 @ 5:00 PM (PT)

Where: Online on Facebook Live

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dolores-huertas-90th-birthday-celebration-for-dhf-coronavirus-relief-fund-tickets-102450668708

Come celebrate Dolores Huerta’s 90th Birthday with us by joining the livestream benefit
for the Dolores Huerta Foundation (DHF) to assist communities impacted by COVID-19.
The DHF is providing direct services to communities to relieve the impact of the pandemic
in the regions of California where politically disempowered, low-income, immigrant, and farmworker groups are disproportionately impacted.

Legendary labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta co-founded the
United Farm Workers with Cesar Chavez and originated the phrase “¡Sí Se Puede!” while fighting on behalf of exploited farmworkers. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom
in 2012 for her pioneering political activism and community organizing. She continues to advance social justice through her foundation DHF, which focuses on education justice, increasing civic engagement, LGBTQ equality, and eradicating child poverty.

Join DHF in celebrating Dolores Huerta’s 90th Birthday with our growing list of guests
and partners, including Joe & Jill Biden, Bill & Hillary Clinton Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria,
Nancy Pelosi, America Ferrera, Carlos Santana, Alicia Keys, Martin Sheen, George Lopez,
Mark Hamill, Tim Robbins, Zoe Saldana, Gloria Steinem, Benjamin Bratt, Kerry Kennedy, Patrisse Cullors, Maxine Waters, Justine Bateman, Matt McGorry, Cristela Alonzo,
John Leguizamo, Sheila E, Ozomatli, Flor de Toloache, Danny Glover,
Richard Montoya/Culture Clash, Gina Belafonte, Patrisse Cullors, Cheech Marin,
Edward James Olmos, Ed Begley Jr., Ellie Smeal, Kate del Castillo, DL Hugley,
the cast of Penny Dreadful City of Angels, and many more!

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime online birthday celebration to honor a remarkable woman for a night of entertainment and activism.

Please invite your friends!

ASL & Spanish Access: This event will be interpreted in Spanish and ASL for our deaf and
hard of hearing community.

#90for90 #DHF #SiSePuede

Please contact the Dolores Huerta Foundation for more information or to sponsor this event! sisepuede [at] doloreshuerta.org / (661) 748-3430
For more event information: https://doloreshuerta.org/dolores-90th-bir...

© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
