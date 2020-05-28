FUNDRAISER: Dolores Huerta's 90th Birthday Celebration for the DHF COVID19 Relief Fund
Date and Time: Saturday, May 30, 2020 @ 5:00 PM (PT)
Where: Online on Facebook Live
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dolores-huertas-90th-birthday-celebration-for-dhf-coronavirus-relief-fund-tickets-102450668708
Come celebrate Dolores Huerta’s 90th Birthday with us by joining the livestream benefit
for the Dolores Huerta Foundation (DHF) to assist communities impacted by COVID-19.
The DHF is providing direct services to communities to relieve the impact of the pandemic
in the regions of California where politically disempowered, low-income, immigrant, and farmworker groups are disproportionately impacted.
Legendary labor leader and civil rights icon Dolores Huerta co-founded the
United Farm Workers with Cesar Chavez and originated the phrase “¡Sí Se Puede!” while fighting on behalf of exploited farmworkers. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom
in 2012 for her pioneering political activism and community organizing. She continues to advance social justice through her foundation DHF, which focuses on education justice, increasing civic engagement, LGBTQ equality, and eradicating child poverty.
Join DHF in celebrating Dolores Huerta’s 90th Birthday with our growing list of guests
and partners, including Joe & Jill Biden, Bill & Hillary Clinton Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria,
Nancy Pelosi, America Ferrera, Carlos Santana, Alicia Keys, Martin Sheen, George Lopez,
Mark Hamill, Tim Robbins, Zoe Saldana, Gloria Steinem, Benjamin Bratt, Kerry Kennedy, Patrisse Cullors, Maxine Waters, Justine Bateman, Matt McGorry, Cristela Alonzo,
John Leguizamo, Sheila E, Ozomatli, Flor de Toloache, Danny Glover,
Richard Montoya/Culture Clash, Gina Belafonte, Patrisse Cullors, Cheech Marin,
Edward James Olmos, Ed Begley Jr., Ellie Smeal, Kate del Castillo, DL Hugley,
the cast of Penny Dreadful City of Angels, and many more!
Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime online birthday celebration to honor a remarkable woman for a night of entertainment and activism.
Please invite your friends!
ASL & Spanish Access: This event will be interpreted in Spanish and ASL for our deaf and
hard of hearing community.
#90for90 #DHF #SiSePuede
Please contact the Dolores Huerta Foundation for more information or to sponsor this event! sisepuede [at] doloreshuerta.org / (661) 748-3430
U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
Dolores Huerta's 90th Birthday Celebration for DHF COVID19 Relief Fund
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Saturday May 30
Time
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author
Dolores Huerta Foundation
Location Details
Online via livestream
|
For more event information: https://doloreshuerta.org/dolores-90th-bir...
Added to the calendar on Thursday May 28th, 2020 6:58 PM
