Ceremony Marks 100,000 US Deaths from COVID-19
by Palo Alto Protest
Thursday May 28th, 2020 1:56 AM
Neighbors joined in, everyone observing safe distancing for a brief ceremony in Palo Alto on May 26. Less than 24 hours later, the count was official...100,000 in the US have died of COVID-19.
sm_simona_martin_100.000.jpg
original image (1086x724)
Photos by Simona Martin, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

On May 26, elderly women activists the Raging Grannies held a ceremony to mark the unofficial count of 100,000 US deaths due to COVID-19.

Raging Granny Gail Sredanovic announced the moment of silence as a small group of neighbors gathered. She said that in mid-April President Trump predicted the U.S. death toll would reach 60,000 deaths in total. On May 3 he revised that number to a total of 100,000 deaths at most by pandemic's end. She said that number will unfortunately rise much higher in the months to come largely due to premature reopening.

"The Trump administration has purposely used predictive models selectively to underestimate the death toll in order to push for reopening, placing profit over human life. We Raging Grannies are appalled at the short-sightedness and the lack of ethics of this administration," she stated.

Less than 24 hours after the ceremony, the count was official...100,000 in the US have died of COVID-19.

The San Francisco Peninsula based Raging Grannies maintain a strict adherence to local regulations, including distancing 6 feet or more. They hold weekly protests where they give demonstrations so people will recognize what 6 feet apart looks like and encourage everyone to wear masks.
Following the Ceremony, Dance Demonstration
by Palo Alto Protest
Thursday May 28th, 2020 1:56 AM
sm_simonamartinkasa1.jpg
original image (1086x724)
Granny Nancy Tap Dances to "Singing in the Rain"
by Palo Alto Protest
Thursday May 28th, 2020 1:56 AM
sm_simonamartin3nancy.jpg
original image (793x991)
The song was popularized by 1952 movie of the same name starring Gene Kelly.
Granny Ann
by Palo Alto Protest
Thursday May 28th, 2020 1:56 AM
sm_simonamartinannkasa.jpg
original image (724x1086)
No Cuts for Seniors
by Palo Alto Protest
Thursday May 28th, 2020 1:56 AM
sm_simonamartindon_tcut.jpg
original image (1086x724)
