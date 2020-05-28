Solidarity demonstration with the uprising in Minneapolis against the police murder of George Floyd
This Friday 5/29 8pm Downtown Oakland Oscar Grant (14th & Broadway)
|Friday May 29
|8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
|Protest
|Solidarity
