Transit Workers & The Fight Against Covid with TWU 250a President Roger Marenco
Roger Marenco, president of SF TWU 250a talks about the battle to defend members against Covid and how they were forced to take action on their own initiative to protect their health and safety. He also discussed the workplace bullying by management against members and the failure of Cal-OSHA to even visit the transit operation to check if workers and the public were being protected.
San Francisco TWU 250a president Roger Marenco discusses the battle of his members to protect themselves and their families from covid-19.
He also talks about the failure of management and Cal-OSHA to educate members about the virus and protect the MTA workers from contamination.
He also discussed the effort by the City and County of San Francisco to take concessions because of the economic conditions.
Additional media:
Life & Death For CA Workers & The Criminal Negligence Of CA Gov Newsom With Former CA-OSHA Medical Director Dr. Larry Rose
https://youtu.be/Bi6x_93MuQM
SF TWU 250a Transit Workers Suspended President Roger Marenco Discusses Their Issues & Union
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSQSixHZMok&t=194s
LIFE & DEATH For NYC TWU 100 Transit Workers & The Criminals with John Ferretti Local 100 Fight Back
https://youtu.be/NNSXUF-PyEA
"We May Have To Shut It Down" The Fight To Protect Health & Safety For ATU 241 Members & Public
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4EG-HJZHcU
This WorkWeek interview was done by Steve Zeltzer on 5/27/20.
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
