Transit Workers & The Fight Against Covid with TWU 250a President Roger Marenco by Labor Video Project

Wednesday May 27th, 2020 6:52 PM

Roger Marenco, president of SF TWU 250a talks about the battle to defend members against Covid and how they were forced to take action on their own initiative to protect their health and safety. He also discussed the workplace bullying by management against members and the failure of Cal-OSHA to even visit the transit operation to check if workers and the public were being protected.