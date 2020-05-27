top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
Transit Workers & The Fight Against Covid with TWU 250a President Roger Marenco
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday May 27th, 2020 6:52 PM
Roger Marenco, president of SF TWU 250a talks about the battle to defend members against Covid and how they were forced to take action on their own initiative to protect their health and safety. He also discussed the workplace bullying by management against members and the failure of Cal-OSHA to even visit the transit operation to check if workers and the public were being protected.
sm_marecon_rodger_wsan.jpeg
original image (4032x3024)
San Francisco TWU 250a president Roger Marenco discusses the battle of his members to protect themselves and their families from covid-19.

He also talks about the failure of management and Cal-OSHA to educate members about the virus and protect the MTA workers from contamination.

He also discussed the effort by the City and County of San Francisco to take concessions because of the economic conditions.

Additional media:

Life & Death For CA Workers & The Criminal Negligence Of CA Gov Newsom With Former CA-OSHA Medical Director Dr. Larry Rose
https://youtu.be/Bi6x_93MuQM

SF TWU 250a Transit Workers Suspended President Roger Marenco Discusses Their Issues & Union
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSQSixHZMok&t=194s

LIFE & DEATH For NYC TWU 100 Transit Workers & The Criminals with John Ferretti Local 100 Fight Back
https://youtu.be/NNSXUF-PyEA

"We May Have To Shut It Down" The Fight To Protect Health & Safety For ATU 241 Members & Public
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4EG-HJZHcU

This WorkWeek interview was done by Steve Zeltzer on 5/27/20.
WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOiqLlcK3fk
§MTA Management Did Not Protect Transit Workers From Covid
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday May 27th, 2020 6:52 PM
sm_mta_sf_bus.jpg
original image (932x524)
SF MTA management did not protect transit workers from the Covid pandemic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOiqLlcK3fk
§TWU 250a Bus Drivers Took Action To Have Proper Spacing
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday May 27th, 2020 6:52 PM
img_5591.jpg
TWU 250a transit workers had to take direct action to make proper physical space to protect their health.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOiqLlcK3fk
§MTA Management and Cal-OSHA Did Not Protect Workers
by Labor Video Project
Wednesday May 27th, 2020 6:52 PM
img_5588.jpg
SFMTA refused to protect the health and safety of the transit workers and Cal-OSHA was missing in action.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tOiqLlcK3fk
