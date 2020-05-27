Fed-up Facebook Users Urge Shareholders To “Wake The Zuck Up" : Protesters Projected Messa by Fed Up Facebook User

Wednesday May 27th, 2020 5:10 PM

Don’t Let Facebook ZUCK Up our Democracy, a coalition of media advocacy organizations, human rights groups, pro-democracy activists, and fed-up Facebook users projected messages to Facebook shareholders on the evening before the annual Facebook shareholders meeting. The messages were projected onto Facebook's San Francisco offices at 181 Fremont Street.