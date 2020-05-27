From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Don't Kill Our Campus! CCSF Art Students Do Art & MusicTo Save Ft. Mason & Stop Sell-offs

Wednesday May 27th, 2020 9:52 AM San Francisco City College art students had a modeling class at the Ocean campus to call for the protection of the campus at Ft. Mason. The pro-privatization interim chancellor supported by the CCSF Board of Trustees President Shanell Williams and the board majority supported the appointment of former corrupt Chancellor Mark Rocha's crony Dianne Gonzalez. Gonzalez is attacking the ESL program by firing faculty and wants to sell or shutdown campuses.



San Francisco City College art students from Ft. Mason held and class in front of SF City College to protest the possible closure of the Ft. Mason campus where they hold their classes.



They talked about what their program means to them and also the threatened privatization of the Balboa reservoir for the profits of Avalon and other developers for million dollar condos.



They also reported on the systemic violation of the Brown Act by the former Chancellor Rocha and his illegal $400,000 payoff by the CCSF Board of Trustees and BOT president Shanell Williams in secret meetings.

The president of the board of trustees Shanell Williams has said that the $400,000 payoff was completely proper even though it fragrantly violated transparency and the Brown Act.



The $400,000 would also have paid for the continued lease of the Ft. Mason campus which they will possibly be destroying.



Petition To Stop Privatization of Balboa Reservoir Threatening CCSF & Leading To Gentrification



A Resolution to Acquire the Balboa Reservoir Property for City College of San Francisco

Presented by the Defend City College Alliance (DCCA)*



PREAMBLE

The overwhelming support for the recent Prop A ($ 845 million facilities Bond for CCSF) shows San Francisco voters desire the development and growth of City College. The Balboa Reservoir is a critical element for CCSF use. The plan to privatize it in order to build some 1100 housing units mostly at market rate contradicts and undermines the public interest. The members of DCCA therefore recommend the following resolution. (Support materials for each whereas and resolve are in the links below)



RESOLUTION

1 WHEREAS, Proposition A, an $845 million Facilities bond measure for new and renovated buildings at City College of San Francisco, also included the authority to acquire land, and



2 WHEREAS, the voter elected Trustees of City College of San Francisco are responsible to the citizens of San Francisco for the protection of the institution, its students and employees from the effects of political intrusion including any encroaching privatization of a public college, and



3 WHEREAS, the Voters of San Francisco previously defeated two proposals for private housing development in the Balboa Reservoir (Proposition B in 1987 and L in 1988) and



4 WHEREAS, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (PUC) signed an agreement in 1991 turning over half of its reservoir property to CCSF and promising air rights over the other half which was considered to be required for needed future water safety for San Francisco, and



5 WHEREAS, the San Francisco Labor Council (SFLC) and the Coalition for San Francisco Neighborhoods (CSFN) have endorsed City College's plans for use of the full Balboa Reservoir property and presented resolutions to the San Francisco PUC and the City College Board of Trustees to prevent private development on the site, and



6 WHEREAS, the BOT has passed and later tabled resolutions to seek to secure the lower Balboa Reservoir in order to continue its 75 year use by CCSF for student access and needs which could include housing, and



7 WHEREAS, the Faculty Union (AFT 2121) passed a resolution that asked San Francisco PUC to transfer the reservoir property (public property) to City College of San Francisco, and urged the Board of Trustees and administration to advocate vigorously for the interests of the college and for the principle of public land for the public good, and



8 WHEREAS, the City College Participatory Governance Council (PGC), composed of appointed college representatives from administration, classified staff, faculty and students passed a resolution to recommend to then Chancellor Susan Lamb to ask the Board of Trustees to formally request that the PUC transfer ownership of the lower Balboa Reservoir parcel to CCSF, and



9 WHEREAS, City College has leased the Reservoir property continuously since 1946 and is the only entity that has made any improvement to the property, and



10 WHEREAS, real estate law and lease agreements require the PUC to allow City College of San Francisco right of first refusal to purchase the reservoir property, to wit,

“The right of the first refusal lease clause or addendum is legally-binding and gives City College the right to purchase the Balboa property if it goes up on the market. This means that if the PUC landlord decides to list the property for sale, they will have to accept the tenant’s reasonable offer if the tenant decides to make one”, and



11 WHEREAS, plans for privatizing the Balboa Reservoir land represents a willful contradiction and private undermining of the public interest as indicated by the support of Prop A, and evidence shows that building 1100 mostly market rate homes on the Balboa Reservoir site will make the San Francisco affordable housing crisis worse, and



12 WHEREAS, the Reservoir developers have not had valid feedback from appropriate and fully legal college representatives, but have continued their planning and promoting as though they have, and



13 WHEREAS, the environmental impact report on the private Balboa Reservoir Project identified three significant damaging environmental impacts that cannot be mitigated: construction noise, air pollution, and transportation problems that will go on for as long as a decade or more causing health and safety issues for neighbors, children, students, district employees, and disrupt classroom effectiveness for both Riordan High School and CCSF, and



14 WHEREAS, the developers ensured citizens that they would provide adequate parking and transit for City College students and this has not been provided for in their latest plans, therefore



BE IT RESOLVED, that the Defend City College Alliance (DCCA) urges the Board of Trustees initiate negotiations towards acquiring the Balboa Reservoir property from the Public Utilities Commission for City College of San Francisco to allow facility development, open public space (events, student shows, practice) employee and possibly student housing, state required parking, all critical elements for CCSF student success!



Respectfully Submitted,

Steven Brown and Madeline Mueller representing DCCA



*Defend City College Alliance is a group of CCSF faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members who have organized for many years to help support the continued success of all City College students.





CCSF Arts and Public Education is Under Threat!

https://www.change.org/p/keep-the-3-protect-civic-center-fo…

CCSF Collective started this petition to Catherine Stefani and 7 others

Convince SF Board of Supervisors and our college Board of Trustees not to sell public land to corporate real estate developers. They will vote on May 28 on whether or not they will shutdown Fort Mason and Civic Center campus.

CCSF Fort Mason Center and Civic Center face potential closures. The Fort Mason Center provides public access to studio spaces and equipment for community artists. Our Civic Center location serves Tenderloin residents and Older Learning Adults, and provides ESL classes to immigrant students.

Students and Faculty agree, we should not let developers privatize the Balboa Reservoir. We would be compromising students' physical access educational opportunities. Let's not further marginalized students forced to work part-time and live outside the city due to gentrification.

Please stop our city officials and wealthy corporations from capitalizing on the pandemic by evicting us. Please help protect this already marginalized community. Please help us convince the Board of Trustee and Board of Supervisors that we will only heal from this pandemic if we foster a community college that enriches our Bay Area with equitable access to art and education.

CCSF Arts and Public Education is Under Threat!

Save CCSF Fort Mason and CCSF Civic Center! No to privatizing the Balboa Reservoir.

UNITED ACTIONS:

Click here to sign our petition.

Write emails to KEEP THE 3 (list of emails here).

Make artwork and share!

Create your own action - let us know so we can either help participate or spread the word!

** Click here here to download graphics **

CCSF HEAT will be doing a car carava

CCSF Fort Mason

ISSUE: Board of Trustees may vote to shut down the campus (the lease ends in June, as written about in the SF Examiner).

In discussion of relocating to Mission, Ocean, or Chinatown Campus, due to “cost concerns”.

These cost comparisons do not have supporting documents.

The administration did not discuss this with the Facilities Committee (which consists of administration, classified, students, faculty).

KNOWN FOR: being an Arts Campus

“110 credit classes and three non-credit classes at Fort Mason” - SF Examiner

STUDENTS/COMMUNITY:

“326 students and 23 faculty for the current academic year” - SF Examiner

Those pursuing an Arts Education and still see the value in arts.

Example: Here are Art Dept students from Art Action CCSF that did an art protest gallery show protesting against Spring 2020 cuts, which cut 100 art-related sections (#ViciousClassCuts).

CCSF Collective also promoted the Arts during our Crescendo event, and at the Arts Education Alliance of the Bay Area’s Resource Fair at the Asian Art Museum.

Supporting trans and gender-nonconforming models. create spaces (along with employment and even housing) and opportunities for Trans Models such as Alida Pepper (one of the founders of the Visibility Collective), along with Bay Area Models Guild.

SUPERVISOR IN CHARGE:

Catherine Stefani (District 2)

catherine.stefani [at] sfgov.org

ACTIONS:

Sign our petition.

Write emails (list of emails here and sample email here) - please do include Civic Center and the Balboa Reservoir too.

As shared by the Arts Department, and made by student-run account “CCSF Student Says”.

Make artwork!

Made by our member Karim

SF Poster Syndicate is also fighting to prevent San Francisco Art Institute from closing - in solidarity!

ARTICLES

2017, SF Examiner, “Rent hike prompts CCSF to plan on closing Fort Mason art campus”.

2017, KQED, “CCSF at Risk of Losing Art Classes at Fort Mason”.

“Fort Mason's Kinsey says the center has agreed to continue the current lease agreement on a month-to-month basis while it negotiates with the college over the terms of a new contract.

“This has been shocking for us as an organization,” said Kinsey. “We spend $2.5 million each year supporting arts nonprofits. City College is the largest beneficiary of our support programs, receiving over $600,000 in reduced rents. We want to keep giving City College these benefits. And we hope that we’re able to do so.”

2018, SF Examiner, “City College could be granted a 12-month extension at Fort Mason”.

“Some 80 percent of programs available at Fort Mason have an art focus, and the campus serves many retired professional artist and seniors, who for more than a year have remained in limbo regarding the campus’ future.

Last month, several students and supporters of the Fort Mason campus questioned City College administrators about updates on current lease negotiations.”

2019, SF Examiner, “Dozens of CCSF part-time instructors lose benefits, jobs after spring class cuts”.

“Toney shared concerns that the recent round of cuts could jeopardize the longevity of City College’s Fort Mason campus, where she taught a Saturday printmaking class. Toney said Fort Mason lost over one-third of its art classes.

City College has 11 campuses, including one that has operated out of the former U.S. Army post at Fort Mason for more than four decades. When a 2014 rental agreement with its nonprofit landlord, the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture, expired in the spring 2017 semester, administrators initially indicated that they were moving toward a shutdown, the Examiner reported previously.

For the past several years, while lease negotiations with the Fort Mason foundation proceeded, faculty were told to “build up the enrollment” in order to keep City College at Fort Mason, Toney explained.

“We worked on that and achieved steady enrollment” said Toney, but despite that six out of 16 credit classes offered at Fort Mason have been cut.”

2. CCSF Civic Center

ISSUE:

Board of Trustees may vote to shut down the campus (the lease ends in June, as written about in the SF Examiner).

In discussion of relocating to Downtown & Chinatown, due to “cost concerns”.

These cost comparisons do not have supporting documents.

The administration did not discuss this with the Facilities Committee (which consists of administration, classified, students, faculty).

KNOWN FOR: ESL Classes

“five credit and 39 non-credit classes” - SF Examiner

STUDENTS/COMMUNITY:

Serves immigrant students (students taking literacy classes, with some working multiple jobs making public transportation a heavy added cost, as shared by ESL instructor Audrey Wallace)

Servers older adult students

Serves Tenderloin residents.

SUPERVISOR IN CHARGE:

Rafael Mandelman (District 8)

mandelmanstaff [at] sfgov.org



ACTIONS

Sign our petition.

Write emails (list of emails here) - please do include Fort Mason and the Balboa Reservoir too.

Create artwork and share!

Do you own action! Share with us so we can help promote/join too (

Balboa Reservoir Land Grab



ISSUE: Balboa Reservoir is public land that has been used by CCSF and should not be privatized - keep Balboa Reservoir for our community college! No to more development through AvalonBay.

The portrayal of 50% affordable housing for educators and students is broken down here.



KEY DATES:

Tentative May 22 date, discussions on Balboa Reservoir falling under the “Special Use District”.



On May 28, the Supplemental Environmental Impact Report (SEIR) certification hearing by the SF Planning Commission. Agenda for this will be posted on May 22 - Zoom link to be posted.

KNOWN FOR:

At 17 acres, largest piece of public land - currently a parking lot and community space.



STUDENTS/COMMUNITY:

Historically served CCSF:

In 1946, housed student veterans, a cafeteria, a library, classrooms, and 1000-seat auditorium for CCSF (which was then called SF Junior College) - became the “West Campus” until 1955, after the lease expired.

Held the 20th Annual Film Festival (for students in 1954 - 1955), where students shot film, photography, creating movies and art.

Became a parking lot around the late 1950s to early1960s. This “helped the college grow in enrollment, catering as it is did, and still does, to people who have other responsibilities like families and jobs”.



Is a community space:

Is the location for the annual “King of the Streets” San Francisco Lowrider Council show

Practice space for Riordan High School’s marching band

Practice space for Bay Area Motor Cycle training.

Historically also served the community, as a place for rollerskating, Gymkhana event (man-made obstacle course hosted in the 1960s), jogging, even had barracks and an auditorium for WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Services) in the 1940s.

SUPERVISOR IN CHARGE:

Norman Yee (District 7)

Norman.Yee [at] sfgov.org

ACTIONS:

Sign our petition.

Write emails (list of emails here) - please do include Fort Mason and Civic Center too. Keep the 3!

Talking points here, shared by Public Lands for Public Good.

Create artwork and share!

Do you own action! Share with us so we can help promote/join too (





SFLC RESOLUTION IN SUPPORT OF AFRICAN AMERICAN STUDIES AT CITY COLLEGE OF SAN FRANCISCO



https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/05-20-20-AFT-2121-Resolution.pdf



page1image4253688352

WHEREAS, the African-American Studies Department of City College of San Francisco has served our campus community since 1970; and



WHEREAS, the African-American Studies Department has been without a permanent full-time position in its budget since its sole full-time instructor retired in the Spring of 2019; and



page1image4253854608

WHEREAS, without a commitment from the college to fund a full-time replacement for African-American studies, the department has suffered in its ability to provide students with an impactful curriculum; and



WHEREAS, educational research has documented, when students historically denied the opportunity to see themselves in front of the classroom and their culture within the curriculum, their achievement is significantly higher when given that opportunity; and



WHEREAS, the Association of American College and Universities states “all students are better educated and better prepared for leadership, citizenship, and professional competitiveness in multicultural America and the global community when they are exposed to diverse perspectives in their classrooms;” and



WHEREAS, the history of San Francisco has been shaped by the labor and activism of African-Americans even as they face displacement from the City they have built; and



WHEREAS, as a labor union, the American Federation of Teachers 2121recognizes that the strength of our labor movement increases as we affirmatively fight racism in all its forms;



THREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the San Francisco Labor Council endorses the position of AFT 2121 to call on the Administration and Board of Trustees to immediately restore funding for a full-time position for replacement for the African-American Studies Department and to include this issue in endorsement interviews with candidates for Board of Trustees of City College of San Francisco.



§ Ft Mason Art Students Banner On Truck by Labor Video Project

Wednesday May 27th, 2020 9:52 AM Ft. Mason art students, faculty and models protested the plan to shut down the campus by interim chancellor Dianne Gonzalez and her supporters on the CCSF Board of Trustees https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls

§ CCSF Board of Trustees President Shanell Williams Defends $400,00 Pay Off To Rocha by Labor Video Project

Wednesday May 27th, 2020 9:52 AM The CCSF Board of Trustees president Shanell Williams defended the payoff of more than $400,000 to former chancellor Mark Rocha which was illegally done in secret. Rocha did the same illegal deal at Pasadena Community College. The $400,000 would cover the renewal of the lease at the Ft. Mason campus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls

§ Doing Art While Protesting The Threatened Closure of Ft. Mason Campus by Labor Video Project

Wednesday May 27th, 2020 9:52 AM Artists did their art while protesting the effort to close their Ft. Mason by interim chancellor Dianne Gonzalez and the CCSF Board of Trustees. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls

§ Art Action With Models by Labor Video Project

Wednesday May 27th, 2020 9:52 AM Art action at the Ocean campus with models https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls

§ SFCC BOT With Pres. Williams Support Paid Rocha Over $400,00 by Labor Video Project

Wednesday May 27th, 2020 9:52 AM Former corrupt Chancellor Mark Rocha was illegally paid over $400,000 by the Board of Trustees to go away. This was the exact same thing that happened at his former job at Pasadena Community College. The board there illegally paid him off violating the Brown Act. In this case Board Of Trustees president Shanell Williams say it was all done properly. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls

§ Corrupt Former Was Completely Backed By Board Until He Left With $400,000 by Labor Video Project

Wednesday May 27th, 2020 9:52 AM The SF Community College Board of Directors allowed Rocha to massively cut classes and destroy the college without a word until they paid him to go away with $400,000. They violated the Brown act and refused to allow any public comment about this illegal payoff. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls

§ CCSF Art Models At Protest On The Ocean Campus by Labor Video Project

Wednesday May 27th, 2020 9:52 AM Ft. Mason art models joined the protest against the proposed closure of the campus by CCSF interim chancellor Dianne Gonzalez and support for her by the Board Of Trustees. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls

§ Musician Plays To Defend Ft. Mason Campus by Labor Video Project

Wednesday May 27th, 2020 9:52 AM Music was part of the program at the art protest to defend the Ft. Mason campus. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3jdKvOHzls