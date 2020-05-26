DAVIS: National Car Protests to "Cancel the Rents and Mortgages! Make the Banks Pay!"



Saturday, May 30 @ 11 AM



Central Park, 5th St & B St, Davis, CA 95616



On Saturday, May 30 thousands of people across the country will be participating in car caravan protests to demand the cancellation of rent, mortgages and all debts to landlords for the duration of the pandemic.



The patchwork of city and state moratoriums on evictions are not enough. In a few months when these moratoriums are lifted and the rents come due -- we will still not have the money!



Now is the time to act to cancel rents and mortgage payments for tenants, homeowners, small landlords and other small businesses!



Join us for the protest in Davis on Saturday, May 30 at 11 AM!



HEALTH & SAFETY: Protesters will adhere to social distancing guidelines and requirements, including wearing masks, that have been established to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak.

For more event information: https://www.canceltherents.org/

