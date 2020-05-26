



Initiated by:



Saturday, May 30 @ 11 AM - 2 PM



Starting point: San Jose Diridon Caltrain Station, 65 Cahill St., San Jose CA 95110



11 am: Gather

11:30 am: Press Briefing

12 pm: Caravan Begins



Endorsing organizations include:

--Anakbayan Silicon Valley

--ANSWER Coalition

--Party for Socialism and Liberation

--Silicon Valley DSA

--South Bay Mutual Aid



Join thousands of people across the country in car caravan protests on Saturday, May 30 to demand the cancellation of rents and mortgages for tenants, homeowners, small landlords and small businesses for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Protesters will adhere to social distancing guidelines and requirements, including wearing mask that have been established to respond to the Coronavirus outbreak.



The effect on the people has been devastating. Nearly 100,000 people in the United States have died and more than 1.72 million have gotten sick as of May 26. An estimated 37 million people have lost their jobs since March with millions more jobless to come. We are in worst depression since the 1930s, and it’s getting worse.



As a result of the economic crisis, at least 30 percent of renters will be unable to pay their rent on June 1. No one should lose their housing for any reason in this crisis! The rents and mortgages must be cancelled!



A short-term suspension of evictions is not enough to save people's homes. And the meager rescue stimulus payments the government provided are long gone for most people. Even if there is another one, it will be needed for food, healthcare and other necessities.



Canceling rents and mortgage payments for the duration of the crisis can be won! Since the start of the pandemic in the U.S., the federal government has pumped at least 5 trillion dollars into the big banks and the largest corporations. Only $249 billion was allocated for unemployment funding. This massive gift to the banks — the 1% at the top, compared to the 160 million U.S. workers — is 20 times the amount allotted for the unemployed. The money is there, it is simply a question of whether it is used to bail out Wall Street or to protect the homes of poor and working people. This wealth and the vast number of vacant housing units can be used to provide shelter for the homeless as well.



Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 26th, 2020 8:21 PM