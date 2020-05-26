



You're invited to an exciting virtual screening + panel event by the partnership of

Ms. Magazine and Girls Learn International!



When: May 28, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)



Where: Online via Zoom (FREE)



RSVP at the Zoom link at the very bottom of the page



Join us for a virtual screening of two episodes of Fundamental: Gender Justice, No Exceptions, the film series on feminist and LGBTQI+ movements disrupting the status quo. You'll meet incredible activists fighting racism and patriarchy in Brazil and in the U.S.



Following the screening of two of the films will be a Zoom panel:

--M Adams, co-executive director of Freedom, Inc.

--Lori Adelman, VP of influence and engagement, Global Fund for Women

--Dr. Loretta Ross, Ms. Scholar (discussion moderator)



Event supporters/sponsors:

--Ms. Magazine

--Girls Learn International (Feminist Majority Foundation program)

--Global Fund for Women

--Freedom Inc.

_________________________________________________________



Fundamental: Gender Justice, No Exceptions Film Series



In the Fundamental film series you'll meet grassroots movements and community leaders who are standing up for our fundamental human rights. The series profiles a distinct set of remarkable grassroots leaders working on issues from ending child, early, and forced marriage in Pakistan to pursuing LGBTQI+ liberation in Georgia. These incredible leaders are at the frontlines of fighting for gender justice, and mobilizing to write new futures for themselves, their societies, and the world.



This documentary film series is part of Global Fund for Women: Champions for Equality.

GFW supports courageous activists who are fighting for justice and equality in their communities. We envision a world in which movements for gender justice have transformed power and privilege for a few into equity and equality for all.



https://fundamental-film.com/

____________________________________________________________



WATCH THE WHOLE FUNDAMENTAL FILM SERIES (Free):



BRAZIL: Defenders of Justice: Fighting Racism and Patriarchy in Brazil

Gender justice movements in Brazil fight against nationalism, racism, and patriarchy to save women's lives

https://fundamental-film.com/defenders-of-justice/



GEORGIA: Living Out Loud: LGBTQI+ Rights in Georgia

While officially a secular nation, church and state are far from separate in Georgia, where homophobia is common. At the same time, the feminist and LGBTQI+ movements in Georgia are growing stronger and more organized.

https://fundamental-film.com/living-out-loud/



KENYA: Girls at the Heart of It: Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Kenya

Young women leaders spreading knowledge and activism on their right to sexual and reproductive health information to take control of their own futures.

https://fundamental-film.com/girls-at-the-heart-of-it/



PAKISTAN: Rights Not Roses: Ending Child, Early, and Forced Marriage in Pakistan

Every year, 12 million girls throughout the world are married before they turn 18—nearly one every two seconds. How are community leaders addressing the root causes of the issue in Pakistan?

https://fundamental-film.com/rights-not-roses/



U.S.A.: Rising Power: Building an Intersectional Justice Movement in the United States

A grassroots movement led by people of color confront oppression and patriarchy in an increasingly polarized and racially segregated United States.

https://fundamental-film.com/rising-power/

Fundamental Justice: Fighting Racism and Patriarchy in Brazil and the U.S.You're invited to an exciting virtual screening + panel event by the partnership ofMs. Magazine and Girls Learn International!When: May 28, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)Where: Online via Zoom (FREE)RSVP at the Zoom link at the very bottom of the pageJoin us for a virtual screening of two episodes of Fundamental: Gender Justice, No Exceptions, the film series on feminist and LGBTQI+ movements disrupting the status quo. You'll meet incredible activists fighting racism and patriarchy in Brazil and in the U.S.Following the screening of two of the films will be a Zoom panel:--M Adams, co-executive director of Freedom, Inc.--Lori Adelman, VP of influence and engagement, Global Fund for Women--Dr. Loretta Ross, Ms. Scholar (discussion moderator)Event supporters/sponsors:--Ms. Magazine--Girls Learn International (Feminist Majority Foundation program)--Global Fund for Women--Freedom Inc._________________________________________________________Fundamental: Gender Justice, No Exceptions Film SeriesIn the Fundamental film series you'll meet grassroots movements and community leaders who are standing up for our fundamental human rights. The series profiles a distinct set of remarkable grassroots leaders working on issues from ending child, early, and forced marriage in Pakistan to pursuing LGBTQI+ liberation in Georgia. These incredible leaders are at the frontlines of fighting for gender justice, and mobilizing to write new futures for themselves, their societies, and the world.This documentary film series is part of Global Fund for Women: Champions for Equality.GFW supports courageous activists who are fighting for justice and equality in their communities. We envision a world in which movements for gender justice have transformed power and privilege for a few into equity and equality for all.____________________________________________________________WATCH THE WHOLE FUNDAMENTAL FILM SERIES (Free):BRAZIL: Defenders of Justice: Fighting Racism and Patriarchy in BrazilGender justice movements in Brazil fight against nationalism, racism, and patriarchy to save women's livesGEORGIA: Living Out Loud: LGBTQI+ Rights in GeorgiaWhile officially a secular nation, church and state are far from separate in Georgia, where homophobia is common. At the same time, the feminist and LGBTQI+ movements in Georgia are growing stronger and more organized.KENYA: Girls at the Heart of It: Comprehensive Sexuality Education in KenyaYoung women leaders spreading knowledge and activism on their right to sexual and reproductive health information to take control of their own futures.PAKISTAN: Rights Not Roses: Ending Child, Early, and Forced Marriage in PakistanEvery year, 12 million girls throughout the world are married before they turn 18—nearly one every two seconds. How are community leaders addressing the root causes of the issue in Pakistan?U.S.A.: Rising Power: Building an Intersectional Justice Movement in the United StatesA grassroots movement led by people of color confront oppression and patriarchy in an increasingly polarized and racially segregated United States. For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday May 26th, 2020 2:07 PM