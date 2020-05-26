top
South Bay
South Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Anti-War
Memorial Day Peace Caravan/Demonstrators Drive to Donate to Homeless in San Jose
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
On May 25, a Peace Caravan of activists drove in decorated cars through the streets of San Jose to demand human rights to health, housing, education, a living wage and all the components of a dignified life. The colorful caravan of about a dozen cars ended their protest at a homeless encampment where they made a donation and received thanks from Scott Wagner who serves and ministers to the city's unhoused.
sm_pcaravansharatsitjm_1.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
Photos by Simona Martin, Pro Bono Photo. Please credit the photographer.

Participants in a Peace Caravan on Memorial Day say the holiday was established as a day to honor American service members who died in wars. But, they said on May 25th, glorification of war has never seemed more wrong than now, during this pandemic.

"The money and resources we use for the military only feed endless wars and wreaks havoc overseas. Now, with COVID-19, we are putting the U.S. public, and the world’s health in peril," stated Charlotte Casey of the San Jose Peace and Justice Center. The Peace Center, established in 1957, organized a caravan to call out for social justice and demand human rights to health, housing, education, a living wage and all the components of a dignified life.

People started decorating their cars at Peace Crossroads, the intersection of Stevens Creek and Winchester Boulevards in San Jose, at 3pm. It has been 17 years since lovers of peace have been gathering at the same intersection. By 3:20pm they were on their way, about a dozen cars all in a lineup, honking through the city streets, headed to downtown San Jose to donate to a homeless fund.

Their caravan ended at the parking lot behind Roosevelt Community Center on East Santa Clara Street, where demonstrators met with volunteers from the Community Homeless Alliance Ministry (CHAM). There they toured the "Mercy Mobile" a van outfitted to deliver supplies to homeless camps in San Jose.

Pastor Scott Wagers of CHAM has been called a game changer for the work he has done to help the homeless in San Jose. He welcomed the caravaners, thanking them for their energy and spirit along with their monetary donation. Homelessness is a growing problem in San Jose, and there have been regular sweeps by authorities at local encampments, he reminded the group. Despite hopes that the city would rent hotel rooms for the unhoused during the pandemic, the city did not respond to the appeals of advocates for the unhoused, he said.

Demonstrators were left asking the question, if a pandemic like COVID-19 can't force the city of San Jose to once and for all reckon with homelessness, what can?


§Decorating Cars
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravangregshopjm_1.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
Some of the organizations involved in this action were Veterans for Peace (member in this photo), Women's International League for Peace and Freedom, and the Raging Grannies.
§Messaging at Peace Crossroads
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravanberniebobjm.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
§Warm Weather at Peace Crossroads
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravansharatjm_1.jpg
original image (4496x2997)
§Gathering Donations at Starting Point
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravanbucketbestjm.jpg
original image (4568x3045)
§Health
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravanhealthcarejm_1.jpg
original image (4464x2980)
§Decorating Cars
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravanmbwaessietapesm_1.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
§Headed out in the heat
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravanumbrellajm.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
§Leading the Way
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_charlottjm.jpg
original image (5189x3459)
§Final Touch before heading into line of cars
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_capitalistjm.jpg
original image (5088x3392)
§Caravan Goes by Original Joe's a Landmark Restaurant in Downtown San Jose
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravanoriginaljoesjm.jpg
original image (3612x2408)
§Message from Vigil for Democracy
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm__pcaravanvaracarjm_1.jpg
original image (4336x2891)
@VigilforDemocracy
§Peace Sign
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravanmbwapeacesign.jpg
original image (2209x1471)
§Heading along the route with fist
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravanfistjm.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
§Historic Downtown SJ
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_historicreplacejm.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
§Heading out on the route with a wave
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravanwavejm_1.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
§Caravan through downtown SJ
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_beautifuljm.jpg
original image (4433x2955)
§The Mercy Mobile Is Where People in Need Can Come to Get Supplies
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_mercymobilejm.jpg
original image (5520x3680)
Including hand sanitizer, food, first aid supplies, clothing,
§Pastor Scott Receives the Group's Donation
by Ruth Robertson
Tuesday May 26th, 2020 9:10 AM
sm_pcaravanpastorscottjm_1.jpg
original image (3680x5520)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code