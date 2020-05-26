Refuse Fascism will deliver body bags to the Federal Building in San Francisco on May 27. This will be a protest that supports and preserves social distancing and sends a simple and basic message:



Trump/Pence must GO!



Donald Trump is not “self-destructing.” We are seeing instead that he is wreaking a path of terrible destruction, and seizing on the crisis around the coronavirus to further take the offensive and tighten his grip on power.



What this regime is doing in the prisons, in the detention camps for refugees, to the homeless, is a concentration of the kind of world that Trump and this home-grown fascist movement are fighting for. People are trapped, social distancing is not possible, few have been released, there is often not even soap. This is not a mistake, it is systematic:



8 of the 10 largest coronavirus outbreaks in the US are in prisons and jails.



At least 295 men and women in the US have died after contracting the virus behind bars, a figure that is climbing and which the ACLU says is “dramatically under-reported.”



Jails in major cities are the worst, places like Cook County Jail in Chicago and Rikers Island in NYC have seen huge outbreaks — and in the city jails people go in and out, and the disease is carried into the surrounding community.



Barry Thornton from Refuse Fascism says: “This is a possible death sentence for people who in many cases have not been convicted of a crime. This is the consequence, in the current conditions of the epidemic, of the white supremacist politics spewed out from Trump all along — calling immigrants rapists and murderers right from the start of his campaign, talking about ‘shithole countries’. In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist America. And this is why we are delivering body bags to the Federal Building. Trump/Pence Out Now!” For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1858793393...

