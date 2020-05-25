From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Anti-War
Code Pink Delivers Anti-War Message to Sen. Feinstein
In Memorial Day Action, Code Pink brings anti-war message to the steps of her San Francisco mansion.
Photos: Pro Bono Photo/Leon KunstenaarOn a warm Memorial Day with California slightly relaxing its lockdown, a Code Pink car caravan delivered an anti war message to the steps of Senator Diane Feinstein's Pacific Heights $10 million mansion.
After assembling in the parking lot of Marin's Peace Lutheran Church, the caravan, complete with its "Ghandhimobile Caboose" crossed the Golden Gate Bridge and wound its way past the San Francisco National Cemetery, down a section of Lombard Street and up to the Feinstein mansion.
In an adjoining cul de sac, about twenty demonstrators deployed signs and banners and several people spoke.
The message of peace provided a welcome counterpoint tp the usual militaristic Memorial Day rhetoric.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network