In Memorial Day Action, Code Pink brings anti-war message to the steps of her San Francisco mansion.

Photos: Pro Bono Photo/Leon Kunstenaar

On a warm Memorial Day with California slightly relaxing its lockdown, a Code Pink car caravan delivered an anti war message to the steps of Senator Diane Feinstein's Pacific Heights $10 million mansion.After assembling in the parking lot of Marin's Peace Lutheran Church, the caravan, complete with its "Ghandhimobile Caboose" crossed the Golden Gate Bridge and wound its way past the San Francisco National Cemetery, down a section of Lombard Street and up to the Feinstein mansion.In an adjoining cul de sac, about twenty demonstrators deployed signs and banners and several people spoke.The message of peace provided a welcome counterpoint tp the usual militaristic Memorial Day rhetoric.