Animal Liberation Prisoner Walter Bond Will be Released from Prison June 18

Monday May 25th, 2020 3:32 PM by Animal Liberation Press Office

Walter was arrested July 23, 2010 as the alleged ALF “Lone Wolf” charged with arson of the Sheepskin Factory in Colorado. The FBI alleged Bond admitted to an informant to setting two additional fires – one at Tandy Leather Factory, the other at Tiburon (foie gras restaurant), both in Utah. In anonymous communiques, “A.L.F. Lone Wolf” took credit.