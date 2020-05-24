top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Government & Elections
California and mail-out ballot plan sued by Republicans
by Lynda Carson (tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com)
Sunday May 24th, 2020 11:59 PM
Lawsuit By Republicans Against California & Mail-Out Ballot Plan:
1_complaint_1590362477.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (350.9KB)
California and mail-out ballot plan sued by Republicans

By Lynda Carson - May 24, 2020

Oakland - In a threatening Tweet, the impeached imbecile, President Donald J. Trump, is accusing the Democrats of attempting to rig Novembers general election, as the Republicans, and two time loser Harmeet Kaur Dillon who ran for a seat in an unsuccessful campaign for the California Assembly, and California Senate, sued the State of California in an effort to stop Governor Gavin Newson from having mail-in ballots sent to all registered voters.

In a strange kafkaesque Tweet sent out earlier today by Harmeet Dillon, she mirrors Trump’s false accusations against mail-in ballots, and writes, “Clients ⁦@CAGOP⁩ ⁦@GOP⁩ ⁦⁦@NRCC⁩ just filed suit to stop Gavin Newsom’s vote by mail power grab. Sloppy Dem-maintained voter rolls + millions of ineligible ballots mailed + ballot harvesting = elections can be rigged, stolen. #ProtectTheVote!#Cleanelections!”

It’s obvious that the Republicans are afraid of losing the White House and Senate, in November's upcoming elections, and are doing everything possible to suppress the vote by stopping voters from exercising their right to mail-in their votes as a way to protect themselves from the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, in an effort to protect voters from coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic, Governor Newsom signed an executive order to make sure all registered voters in California receive a mail-in ballot.

In response to Newsom’s executive order, the lawsuit involving Harmeet Dhillon of San Francisco, her law firm DHILLON LAW GROUP INC., the law firm of Consovoy McCarthy PLLC, including the Republican national and congressional committees, and the California Republican Party, is meant to have Governor Newsom’s executive order ruled unlawful.

In addition to wanting to block the voters of California from pursuing their right to use mail-in ballots this coming November, Harmeet Dhillon also believes that Big Tech companies discriminate against so-called conservatives. So-called conservatives that may also be known as right-wing pigs by much of the voter population in the U.S., that are having their voting rights suppressed by the brutal tactics of the Trump regime, and the neo-Nazi supporting GOP.

Experts have repeatedly claimed that despite the false claims of the Trump regime and the GOP, that all types of voting fraud are very rare in the U.S.

Most people believe that the attack on voting rights by the GOP and their corporate henchmen in the U.S., are nothing more than an outright unconstitutional attack on the voters as a way for the GOP to wage war on the voters in an illegal attempt to remain in power.

Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com

>>>>>>
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code