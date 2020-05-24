about 7.6 billion people on the planet
about 100 million own the location rent of housing, businesses, and extractive resources
almost None dare that treason . . . in the face of the rights of humanity
Attend a one hour seminar that explores the consequences of calling the privatization of location rent treason. Socializing land rent kills land speculation, thus prompting density of everything, including the housing stock.
Increasing density safeguards much, much more of the untrammeled open spaces that refresh the human spirit and that serve as the wild habitat of birds, beasts, and native plant species!
And density wrought by socializing rent increases the efficiency of work, thus raising Wages.
What's not to like, unless you're a free-loading landlord?
And there is an upside for landlords, too, because when land values are robustly taxed, improvements needn't be taxed!
San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Up-ing the housing supply
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday May 30
|Time
|9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
Topic: Up-ing the housing supply
Time: May 30, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/95771633114?pwd=NzZPR0lhR2xPY3lYUWxTVGJOczVCUT09
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Sunday May 24th, 2020 2:38 PM
