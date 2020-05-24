top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Up-ing the housing supply
Date Saturday May 30
Time 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
Topic: Up-ing the housing supply
Time: May 30, 2020 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting
https://zoom.us/j/95771633114?pwd=NzZPR0lhR2xPY3lYUWxTVGJOczVCUT09

about 7.6 billion people on the planet

about 100 million own the location rent of housing, businesses, and extractive resources

almost None dare that treason . . . in the face of the rights of humanity

Attend a one hour seminar that explores the consequences of calling the privatization of location rent treason. Socializing land rent kills land speculation, thus prompting density of everything, including the housing stock.

Increasing density safeguards much, much more of the untrammeled open spaces that refresh the human spirit and that serve as the wild habitat of birds, beasts, and native plant species!

And density wrought by socializing rent increases the efficiency of work, thus raising Wages.

What's not to like, unless you're a free-loading landlord?
And there is an upside for landlords, too, because when land values are robustly taxed, improvements needn't be taxed!
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday May 24th, 2020 2:38 PM
