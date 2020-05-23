From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Nurses, Covid-19, Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Burger
Deborah Burger R.N. president of the National Nurses Union NNU-California Nurses Association CNA talks about the crisis in the healthcare system and the fight of the NNU-CNA to defend nurses, healthcare workers and the public.
She also discusses the lowering of standards by the CDC on the re-use of masks, the retaliation and bullying of nurses and the role of the hospitals big Pharma.
She reports on how other countries have successfully defended their nurses and frontline healthcare workers as well as their populations including much poorer Cuba.
With 40 million unemployed in the United States and a likely 25% in California she discusses the growing need for medicare for all and how the structure of the privately run healthcare system prevents the United States from properly protecting the people of the United States.
This interview was done by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer on 5/22/20.
NNU-CNA SF CPMC Nurses Demand PPE Equipment & More Staffing While CPMC Gets Millions From Government
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jElrN8aFMO0
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s
COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA
