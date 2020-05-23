top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
Nurses, Covid-19, Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Burger
by Labor Videeo Project
Saturday May 23rd, 2020 10:08 PM
Deborah Burger R.N. president of the National Nurses Union NNU-California Nurses Association CNA talks about the crisis in the healthcare system and the fight of the NNU-CNA to defend nurses, healthcare workers and the public.
sm_nnu_cna_san_jose_hca_wide.jpg
original image (1200x675)
Deborah Burger R.N. president of the National Nurses Union NNU-California Nurses Association CNA talks about the crisis in the healthcare system and the fight of the NNU-CNA to defend nurses, healthcare workers and the public.

She also discusses the lowering of standards by the CDC on the re-use of masks, the retaliation and bullying of nurses and the role of the hospitals big Pharma.

She reports on how other countries have successfully defended their nurses and frontline healthcare workers as well as their populations including much poorer Cuba.

With 40 million unemployed in the United States and a likely 25% in California she discusses the growing need for medicare for all and how the structure of the privately run healthcare system prevents the United States from properly protecting the people of the United States.

This interview was done by WorkWeek host Steve Zeltzer on 5/22/20.

NNU-CNA SF CPMC Nurses Demand PPE Equipment & More Staffing While CPMC Gets Millions From Government
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jElrN8aFMO0

STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE

"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s

COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

Labor Video Project
http://www.laborvideo.org
https://youtu.be/hmZHsfSLZ_A
§Nurses Are Being Retaliated For Speaking Out About Safety
by Labor Videeo Project
Saturday May 23rd, 2020 10:08 PM
sm_nnu_cna_marys_wide.jpg
original image (4032x2268)
Nurses in California and nationally are being bullied and retaliated against for speaking out about their health and safety.
https://youtu.be/hmZHsfSLZ_A
§Korean Healthcare Workers Had No Loss Of Union Nurses
by Labor Videeo Project
Saturday May 23rd, 2020 10:08 PM
sm_korean_covid_19_healthcare_workers.jpeg
original image (829x556)
Korean healthcare workers fought for PPE and they were successful with no loss of nurses due to the virus.
https://youtu.be/hmZHsfSLZ_A
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code