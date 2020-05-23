top
Reclaim Our Vote Summit: COVID19 and the 2020 Elections w/ Dolores Huerta & more (Day 2)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday May 31
Time 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorCenter for Common Ground
Emailsummit [at] centerforcommonground.org
Location Details
Online via Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84525897401?pwd=UDl6NzhxQU05NSs0cGlYQXhsUTA3Zz09

Meeting ID: 845 2589 7401
Password: 374354
RECLAIM OUR VOTE VIRTUAL SUMMIT: COVID-19 & the 2020 Elections

DAY 1: Saturday, May 30, 2020 @ 9 AM - 10:30 PM PT (12 PM -1:30 PM ET)

DAY 2: Sunday, May 31, 2020 @ noon - 1:30 PM PT (3 PM - 4:30 PM ET)

WHERE: Online via Zoom

RSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/covid-19-and-the-2020-elections-virtual-summit/

Host Contact Info: Andrea Miller and Dr. Gabriela Lemus
summit [at] centerforcommonground.org

Our "COVID-19 and the 2020 Elections" webinar series launches with this two-day event that tackles what must be done to sustain momentum towards fair elections despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic.

We believe that now, when things are so difficult and uncertain, is when we must build unity towards one essential goal - a fair and free election.

A two-part webinar with: Dolores Huerta, Andrea Miller, Sherrilyn Ifill,
Sister Simone Campbell, Cliff Albright, Steven Rosenfeld, Vanessa Gonzalez,
William Spriggs, Rev. Rodney Sadler, Phaedra Jackson, Thomas Saenz, Gabriela D. Lemus

Speakers will address:

--Exacerbation of existing biases within voting systems

--The tanking U.S. economy and how elections are important for breaking excessive ties between work and healthcare that threaten to bankrupt huge numbers of American worker households

--Inadequate access to reliable information and relentless attacks on an open
and independent press.

#ReclaimOurVote
_______________________________________________________

DAY 2: Sunday Summit Part II

--Dolores Huerta, labor leader and civil rights activist

--Sherrilynn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense Fund

--Steve Rosenfeld, Independent Media Center and Founder, Voting Booth

--Phaedra Jackson, Working America

--Tom Saenz, MALDEF

--Dr. Gabriela Lemus, Mi Familia Vota and Center for Common Ground

--Andrea Miller, Center for Common Ground and Reclaim Our VoteCOVID-19 and the 2020 Elections
_______________________________________________________

ABOUT: Center for Common Ground: Reclaim Our Vote

Reclaim Our Vote (ROV) is a campaign of the The Center for Common Ground,
a 501(c)(3) organization. Founded in 2017, the mission of Center for Common Ground is voter empowerment and mobilization among voters of color in states experiencing high degrees of voter suppression.

https://www.facebook.com/Reclaim-Our-Vote-307731863339265/
