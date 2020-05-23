



DAY 1: Saturday, May 30, 2020 @ 9 AM - 10:30 PM PT (12 PM -1:30 PM ET)



DAY 2: Sunday, May 31, 2020 @ noon - 1:30 PM PT (3 PM - 4:30 PM ET)



WHERE: Online via Zoom



RSVP:



Host Contact Info: Andrea Miller and Dr. Gabriela Lemus

summit [at] centerforcommonground.org



Our "COVID-19 and the 2020 Elections" webinar series launches with this two-day event that tackles what must be done to sustain momentum towards fair elections despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic.



We believe that now, when things are so difficult and uncertain, is when we must build unity towards one essential goal - a fair and free election.



A two-part webinar with: Dolores Huerta, Andrea Miller, Sherrilyn Ifill,

Sister Simone Campbell, Cliff Albright, Steven Rosenfeld, Vanessa Gonzalez,

William Spriggs, Rev. Rodney Sadler, Phaedra Jackson, Thomas Saenz, Gabriela D. Lemus



Speakers will address:



--Exacerbation of existing biases within voting systems



--The tanking U.S. economy and how elections are important for breaking excessive ties between work and healthcare that threaten to bankrupt huge numbers of American worker households



--Inadequate access to reliable information and relentless attacks on an open

and independent press.



#ReclaimOurVote

_______________________________________________________



DAY 2: Sunday Summit Part II



--Dolores Huerta, labor leader and civil rights activist



--Sherrilynn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense Fund



--Steve Rosenfeld, Independent Media Center and Founder, Voting Booth



--Phaedra Jackson, Working America



--Tom Saenz, MALDEF



--Dr. Gabriela Lemus, Mi Familia Vota and Center for Common Ground



--Andrea Miller, Center for Common Ground and Reclaim Our VoteCOVID-19 and the 2020 Elections

_______________________________________________________



ABOUT: Center for Common Ground: Reclaim Our Vote



Reclaim Our Vote (ROV) is a campaign of the The Center for Common Ground,

a 501(c)(3) organization. Founded in 2017, the mission of Center for Common Ground is voter empowerment and mobilization among voters of color in states experiencing high degrees of voter suppression.



https://www.facebook.com/Reclaim-Our-Vote-307731863339265/ RECLAIM OUR VOTE VIRTUAL SUMMIT: COVID-19 & the 2020 ElectionsDAY 1: Saturday, May 30, 2020 @ 9 AM - 10:30 PM PT (12 PM -1:30 PM ET)DAY 2: Sunday, May 31, 2020 @ noon - 1:30 PM PT (3 PM - 4:30 PM ET)WHERE: Online via ZoomRSVP: https://actionnetwork.org/events/covid-19-and-the-2020-elections-virtual-summit/ Host Contact Info: Andrea Miller and Dr. Gabriela Lemussummit [at] centerforcommonground.orgOur "COVID-19 and the 2020 Elections" webinar series launches with this two-day event that tackles what must be done to sustain momentum towards fair elections despite the uncertainties caused by the pandemic.We believe that now, when things are so difficult and uncertain, is when we must build unity towards one essential goal - a fair and free election.A two-part webinar with: Dolores Huerta, Andrea Miller, Sherrilyn Ifill,Sister Simone Campbell, Cliff Albright, Steven Rosenfeld, Vanessa Gonzalez,William Spriggs, Rev. Rodney Sadler, Phaedra Jackson, Thomas Saenz, Gabriela D. LemusSpeakers will address:--Exacerbation of existing biases within voting systems--The tanking U.S. economy and how elections are important for breaking excessive ties between work and healthcare that threaten to bankrupt huge numbers of American worker households--Inadequate access to reliable information and relentless attacks on an openand independent press.#ReclaimOurVote_______________________________________________________DAY 2: Sunday Summit Part II--Dolores Huerta, labor leader and civil rights activist--Sherrilynn Ifill, NAACP Legal Defense Fund--Steve Rosenfeld, Independent Media Center and Founder, Voting Booth--Phaedra Jackson, Working America--Tom Saenz, MALDEF--Dr. Gabriela Lemus, Mi Familia Vota and Center for Common Ground--Andrea Miller, Center for Common Ground and Reclaim Our VoteCOVID-19 and the 2020 Elections_______________________________________________________ABOUT: Center for Common Ground: Reclaim Our VoteReclaim Our Vote (ROV) is a campaign of the The Center for Common Ground,a 501(c)(3) organization. Founded in 2017, the mission of Center for Common Ground is voter empowerment and mobilization among voters of color in states experiencing high degrees of voter suppression. For more event information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/covid-19-...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 23rd, 2020 4:46 PM