Artists United for Amazonia: Protecting the Protectors during COVID w/ Jane Goodall & more
Date Thursday May 28
Time 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorArtists for Amazonia, Amazon Watch, others
Location Details
Online via livestream

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N6tWbDM0jAY
or
https://www.amazonemergencyfund.org/
LIVESTREAM EVENT: Protecting the Protectors: Artists United for Protecting Amazonia

FUNDRAISER: Amazon Emergency Fund for COVID-19 Relief for Indigenous Peoples

Join us on May 28th, 5 pm PT (8 pm ET) for Artists United for Amazonia: Protecting the Protectors, a special livestream event for the Amazon Emergency Fund, a coalition of organizations supporting indigenous Amazonian people under extreme threat of COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads across the Amazon Basin, it threatens the lives and the future of indigenous peoples and traditional forest communities, the Guardians of the Forest. These populations are disproportionately vulnerable to contracting the illness due to the persistent lack of access to equal and adequate public services, such as housing and health care, and the consequences of centuries of colonization and racism.

Our powerful livestream features musical performances, entertainment influencers, indigenous leaders, scientists, conservation advocates- and more!

Come join us for this livestream event. We all have a role to play in preventing the spread of #COVID19 in the Amazon!

DONATE HERE: https://rainforestfoundation.networkforgood.com/projects/99005-amazon-emergency-fund

FEATURING:

Jane Goodall
Sonia Guajajara, Brasil activist
Jean-Michel Cousteau
Morgan Freeman
Jane Fonda
Peter Gabriel
Carlos Santana
and numerous others

For a full list of participating speakers & artists, go to: https://artistsforamazonia.org/

EVENT ORGANIZERS & SUPPORTERS:

Artists for Amazonia
Rainforest Foundation US
Amazon Watch
Amazon Aid Foundation
Environmental Media Association (EMA)
and other supporting organizations
________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Amazon Emergency Fund for COVID-19 Relief

The Amazon Emergency Fund is a newly-formed donor collaborative working in close coordination with COICA (Coordinating Body of Indigenous Peoples of the Amazon Basin) and its 9 national organizations, as well as partners and allies across the Amazon and around the world, to support emergency COVID-19 response.

We are pooling resources and sharing the work of raising and directing rapid response grants to indigenous and forest communities and grassroots organizations in the Amazon who have called upon us to show our solidarity during this emergency.

--Support Rapid Response Grants for Urgent and Immediate Prevention and Care
--Food and Medical Supplies
--Emergency Communications and Evacuation
--Protection and Security for Forest Guardians
--Food Sovereignty and Community Resilience

For a full list of coalition partners, go to: https://www.amazonemergencyfund.org/
For more event information: https://artistsforamazonia.org/

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 23rd, 2020 12:49 PM
