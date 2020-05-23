Covid-19 Pandemic: American Indian Nations & Tribal Communities in Wisconsin
Health Care Voter, Opportunity Wisconsin, and Protect Our Care, are joining together
to host a virtual roundtable with members of Wisconsin's American Indian nations and
tribal communities to discuss the challenges they are facing during COVID-19 and how the
Trump Administration's policies haven't worked for them, their families, or their communities.
|Date
|Wednesday May 27
|Time
|5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Health Care Voter and partners
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
