top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 5/27/2020
Covid-19 Pandemic: American Indian Nations & Tribal Communities (Health Care Voter)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday May 27
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHealth Care Voter and partners
Location Details
Online via livestream
Covid-19 Pandemic: American Indian Nations & Tribal Communities in Wisconsin

Join Health Care Voter live on our Facebook page on Wed. May 27th at 5 PM PT (7PM CT)

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/healthcarevoter/

Health Care Voter, Opportunity Wisconsin, and Protect Our Care, are joining together
to host a virtual roundtable with members of Wisconsin's American Indian nations and
tribal communities to discuss the challenges they are facing during COVID-19 and how the
Trump Administration's policies haven't worked for them, their families, or their communities.

Health Care Voter: https://healthcarevoter.org/

Protect Our Care: https://www.protectourcare.org/

Opportunity Wisconsin: https://www.opportunitywisconsin.org/
__________________________________________________________

Previous Health Care Voter Events:

To watch previous Health Care Voter town halls in its Our Lives On The Line series, go to:

https://healthcarevoter.org/ourlivesontheline/
health_care_voter.jpg
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5758435166...

Added to the calendar on Saturday May 23rd, 2020 6:54 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 85.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2020 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code