Related Categories: U.S. | LGBTI / Queer
View events for the week of 5/26/2020
Protect LGBTQ Workers: A Supreme Court Briefing (webinar)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday May 26
Time 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorDemand Justice & others
Location Details
Online via livestream & Zoom
Protect LGBTQ+ Workers: A Supreme Court Briefing

When: Tuesday, May 26, 2020 @ 5 PM PT (8 PM ET)

Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/wedemandjusticenow/

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4815900783594/WN_TA0jcw9WSQiL1XNkQSoy7A

Soon, the Supreme Court will decide whether to take away federal protection from millions of LGBTQ+ Americans and allow them to be fired from their jobs because of whom they love or how they identify. Over half of all LGBTQ+ Americans live in states where state law doesn’t protect them against workplace discrimination, so their only safeguard is the federal Civil Rights Act. Now, the Supreme Court could strip them of that essential protection.

As we await the Supreme Court’s decision, join the National Center for Transgender Equality, Lambda Legal, National Women’s Law Center, ACLU of Michigan, CPD Action, and Demand Justice for a conversation, moderated by Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern, about what’s at stake for LGBTQ+ Americans and how we can act to advance equality.

This conversation is the fourth in a series of digital roundtables about the many ways the Republican Supreme Court majority is threatening to upend life for hundreds-of-millions of Americans. This series brings together policy experts, elected officials, and activists on the front-lines to explain what's at stake and what we can do to fight back, even from our couches.

This briefing is brought to you by

--Demand Justice
--Center for Popular Democracy
--ACLU Michigan
--Lamdba Legal
--National Women's Law Center
--National Center for Transgender Equality
____________________________________________________________

DEMAND JUSTICE: 'A Supreme Court Briefing' Series

Webinar 1: Hands Off My Birth Control: A Supreme Court Briefing
--Panel discusses the Supreme Court's latest case on reproductive freedom & how we can come together to say #HandsOffMyBC

https://www.facebook.com/169130470583214/videos/564065411151265/

Webinar 2: Where Are Trump's Tax Returns? A Supreme Court Briefing
--Panel discussion: there is only one thing blocking investigators from accessing
Trump’s tax returns — and it’s this hijacked Supreme Court.

https://www.facebook.com/169130470583214/videos/276357053520606/

Webinar 3: Defend DACA: A Supreme Court Briefing
--Panel discusses how Trump’s hijacked Supreme Court is considering ending DACA , which would put nearly 700,000 people, including thousands of health care workers, at risk of deportation and displacement.

https://www.facebook.com/169130470583214/videos/4101523103221936/
____________________________________________________________
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1183525718...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 22nd, 2020 10:43 PM
