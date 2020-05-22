top
#Protect Our VOTE: Car & Tailgate Protest in Contra Costa County
Date Saturday May 23
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorDeclaration for American Democracy
Location Details
Pleasant Hill: RSVPs will be sent exact location to participate
Contra Costa Car Caravan "Protect Our VOTE" and Tailgate

Saturday, May 23, 2020 @ 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM PT

RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/xYKhfwDF4k-raoZcbwrhaA2

RSVPs will be sent exact location, NEAR DVC, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523

EVENT SAFETY AGREEMENT: I will not exit my car, and if so I will wear a mask that I am required to bring with me. I will stand 6 feet apart from any other person, and I will follow CDC guidelines to the best of my knowledge.
__________________________________________________________

#ProtectOurVOTE

No voter should have to choose between their health and their vote.

Your participation in this safe drive-in will raise awareness and call on Congress to pass $3.6 billion to help states and localities provide safe voting options during the pandemic including mail-in, dropbox, curbside, extended early voting and safe in-person voting on Election Day.

The time is now! Election officials must hire staff, buy mail sorting, opening and ballot scanning equipment, lease voting locations for remaining primaries and the general election.

The nationwide protests actions could include car caravans, spelling out VOTE (Protect Our) with cars in an empty parking, or online events such as a virtual local rally or press event.
__________________________________________________________

ABOUT: Declaration for American Democracy

Our coalition includes groups from the labor, racial justice, faith, women’s rights, environmental, good government, and many other important communities. Formed in 2018, we set out on a mission to take back our democracy and restore power to the people. We believe that we must build a democracy where everyone participates, every vote is counted, and everyone’s voice is heard.

SUPPORTING SPONSORS:

Clean Elections Texas
DemCast USA
Fix Democracy First
Greenpeace USA
Indivisible
Leadership Conference for Civil and Human Rights
League of Conservation Voters
Let America Vote / End Citizens United Action Fund
MomsRising
National Council of Jewish Women
National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund
New Mexicans For Money Out of Politics
Planned Parenthood Action Fund
Public Citizen
Stand Up America
Texas Progressive Action Network
Voto Latino
Pax Christi USA
J Street
Missouri Voter Protection Coalition
Unitarian Universalist Association
For more event information: https://declarationforamericandemocracy.or...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 22nd, 2020 7:25 PM
