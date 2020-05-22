top
View events for the week of 5/24/2020
Memorial Day 2020: The Homeless Union and the 40th Anniversary of Food Not Bombs (virtual)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday May 24
Time 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorFood Not Bombs, National Union of Homeless
Location Details
Online via Zoom
FOOD NOT BOMBS and NATIONAL UNION OF THE HOMELESS

Memorial Day 2020: The Homeless Union and the 40th Anniversary of Food Not Bombs

Sunday, May 24, 2020: 12:30 pm PT/ 2:30 pm CT/3:30 pm ET

Online via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85484172758

We had originally planned a Memorial Day webinar for May 24, 2020 focused on veterans, homelessness and the pandemic.

However, we became aware that because of the lockdown, a public celebration and concert marking the 40th Anniversary of Food Not Bombs scheduled for the same day in Santa Cruz could not take place.

We decided we could not let the anniversary of an organization that has been with the Homeless Union movement from the beginning go unrecognized. And so we have expanded the Memorial Day webinar and have put together a fantastic team of military veterans, Homeless Union leaders and Food Not Bombs volunteers from around the world.

We are especially honored to have Brother Keith McHenry, creator of Food Not Bombs and now an officer in our National Union join the program.

SPEAKERS:

--Bruce Parry, Treasurer, Coalition of Veterans Organizations

--Keith McHenry, Founder, Food Not Bombs

--Jose Vasquez, Common Defense

--Savina Martin, military veteran and founder, Boston Homeless Union

--Daniel Ochoa, Jr. Imperial Valley Veterans and Families Organizer

--Alicia Kuhl, President, Santa Cruz Homeless Union

and also International Food Not Bombs Volunteers: Bulgaria, South Africa,
Myanmar and Mexico

ABOUT: Food Not Bombs

40th Anniversary 1980 - 2020

Food Not Bombs (FNB) was established in 1980, when Ronald Reagan became president and began an unprecedented shift of funding away from programs for poor people and into a massive expansion of the military budget including “Star Wars” and other war profiteering projects. FNB responded by feeding poor and homeless people in the parks and on the streets; its name was a political protest saying “we should be feeding the hungry, not feeding the military industrial complex: Food, NOT Bombs!”

Food Not Bombs recovers and shares free vegan or vegetarian food with the public without restriction in over 1,000 cities around the world to protest war, poverty and the destruction of the environment.

Food Not Bombs is dedicated to taking nonviolent direct action to change society so no one is forced to stand in line to eat at a soup kitchen expressing a commitment to the fact that food is a right and not a privilege.

https://www.facebook.com/FoodNotBombsGlobal/

ABOUT: The National Union of the Homeless

The National Union of the Homeless is an organization of homeless leaders and organizations committed to ending the oppression of all Homeless, Poor and Dispossessed People.

https://www.facebook.com/NationalUnionoftheHomeless/
sm_food_not_bombs.jpg
original image (669x881)
For more event information: https://wraphome.org/2020/05/22/memorial-d...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 22nd, 2020 3:30 PM
§Food Not Bombs Marks its 40th Anniversary by Responding to the Global Pandemic
by Keith McHenry, Co-Founder
Friday May 22nd, 2020 5:09 PM
ARTICLE: Food Not Bombs Marks its 40th Anniversary by Responding to the Global Pandemic

By Keith McHenry, Co-Founder, Food Not Bombs

"Food Not Bombs has provided food and material support to the survivors of many crises during our 40 year history; setting up an outdoor kitchen to feeding hundreds after the Loma Prieta Earthquake in San Francisco, organizing a nationwide relief effort after Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, as well as mobilizing to help the survivors of Typhoon Yolanda, the Christmas Tsunami, and the 2019 floods in Thaton, Myanmar."

For the full article by Keith McHenry on Indybay, go to:

https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/05/22/18833181.php
