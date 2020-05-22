top
Poor People's Campaign: Virtual Mass Meeting on Poverty Amidst Pandemic
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday May 28
Time 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPoor People's Campaign
Location Details
Online via livestream
POOR PEOPLE'S CAMPAIGN

We Must Do MORE Digital Mass Meeting on Poverty Amidst Pandemic

When: Thursday, May 28, @ 5:30 pm PT (8.30pm ET)

Where: PPC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/

Please join us for this Poverty Amidst Pandemic: Everybody’s Got A Right to Live Digital Mass Meeting, featuring testifiers from Nevada, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.

During the mass meeting, we ask all attendees wherever they are, to commit to shine a light
on poverty by lighting a candle in remembrance of those who have died from COVID-19
and poverty.

It’s Time to RISE UP and DO MORE: Mobilize, Organize, Register, Educate people
for the movement who will use their VOICE and VOTE!

***Interpreted in ASL & Spanish***

ASL Access: ASL Interpreters will be provided on the main live-streamed event. The live-stream will be posted in the Deaf Poor People's Campaign Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deafppc/

Traducción al español: Estamos ofreciendo interpretación al español para la junta masiva. Si necesita interpretación favor de marcar a este número.

Número telefónico: (978) 990-5000
Código de acceso: 777929
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1706208210...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 22nd, 2020 12:28 PM
