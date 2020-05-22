



We Must Do MORE Digital Mass Meeting on Poverty Amidst Pandemic



When: Thursday, May 28, @ 5:30 pm PT (8.30pm ET)



Where: PPC Facebook:



Please join us for this Poverty Amidst Pandemic: Everybody’s Got A Right to Live Digital Mass Meeting, featuring testifiers from Nevada, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.



During the mass meeting, we ask all attendees wherever they are, to commit to shine a light

on poverty by lighting a candle in remembrance of those who have died from COVID-19

and poverty.



It’s Time to RISE UP and DO MORE: Mobilize, Organize, Register, Educate people

for the movement who will use their VOICE and VOTE!



***Interpreted in ASL & Spanish***



ASL Access: ASL Interpreters will be provided on the main live-streamed event. The live-stream will be posted in the Deaf Poor People's Campaign Facebook Group:



Traducción al español: Estamos ofreciendo interpretación al español para la junta masiva. Si necesita interpretación favor de marcar a este número.



Número telefónico: (978) 990-5000

