POOR PEOPLE'S CAMPAIGN
We Must Do MORE Digital Mass Meeting on Poverty Amidst Pandemic
When: Thursday, May 28, @ 5:30 pm PT (8.30pm ET)
Where: PPC Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/
Please join us for this Poverty Amidst Pandemic: Everybody’s Got A Right to Live Digital Mass Meeting, featuring testifiers from Nevada, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee.
During the mass meeting, we ask all attendees wherever they are, to commit to shine a light
on poverty by lighting a candle in remembrance of those who have died from COVID-19
and poverty.
It’s Time to RISE UP and DO MORE: Mobilize, Organize, Register, Educate people
for the movement who will use their VOICE and VOTE!
***Interpreted in ASL & Spanish***
ASL Access: ASL Interpreters will be provided on the main live-streamed event. The live-stream will be posted in the Deaf Poor People's Campaign Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/deafppc/
Traducción al español: Estamos ofreciendo interpretación al español para la junta masiva. Si necesita interpretación favor de marcar a este número.
Número telefónico: (978) 990-5000
Código de acceso: 777929
U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services
|Poor People's Campaign: Virtual Mass Meeting on Poverty Amidst Pandemic
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday May 28
|Time
|5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Poor People's Campaign
|Location Details
|Online via livestream
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1706208210...
