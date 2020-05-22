top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services
Inequality & Vulnerability in Crisis
Date Wednesday May 27
Time 8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorRight Livelihood College at UC Santa Cruz
Location Details
Live Stream
Watch the live-stream at https://rightlivelihood.ucsc.edu/events/webinars.html

With Glorene Das / Tenaganita (Malaysia), Colin Gonsalves (India) & Manfred Nowak / Global Campus for Human Rights (Austria)

Around the world, states and organizations are struggling to control the outbreak of COVID-19. The directives from WHO declares that we should constantly wash our hands, keep good hygiene, and stay inside to protect others. But how does this affect the part of the population without access to basic hygiene articles, running water or a home to take refuge in when quarantine rules are applied. Like most crises, COVID-19 takes extraordinarily high demands on those already exposed in society. How can we turn this crisis into an opportunity to strengthen human rights and more just societies?

ABOUT THE SERIES

The Right Livelihood Foundation and Right Livelihood College at UC Santa Cruz are organizing a number of online panel discussions this spring and summer. Right Livelihood Award laureates are among those who have implemented large-scale solutions to the root causes of global problems. Now, and in the years immediately ahead, we have an unprecedented opportunity to amplify these ecological and social solutions, frameworks, policies, and social movements.

#RLCSantaCruz #RightLivelihood #AlternativeNobel #UCSC #COVID19
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2608325806...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 22nd, 2020 11:01 AM
