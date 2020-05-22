



Information for Zoom Conference Call:

https://panna.zoom.us/j/6815289733

To join by phone:

Call (415) 762-9988 /Enter the meeting ID: 681-528-9733



Safe Ag Safe Schools (SASS) is a coalition of 50+ organizations and individuals working together to reduce the threat of pesticide exposure in the agricultural regions of the Monterey Bay area. SASS is focused on engaging the community in grassroots campaigns to phase out hazardous agricultural pesticides and reduce pesticide drift around schools and residential communities. We meet monthly in three locations: Watsonville, Salinas, and Greenfield.



Safe Ag Safe Schools (SASS) es una coalición de más de 50 organizaciones e individuales que están trabajando juntos para reducir la amenaza de la exposición a pesticidas en las regiones agrícolas de la Bahía de Monterey. SASS se centra en involucrar a la comunidad en campañas populares para para eliminar los pesticidas agrícolas peligrosos y reducir la deriva de pesticides alrededor de las escuelas y comunidades residenciales. Nos reunimos cada mes en tres lugares: Watsonville, Salinas, and Greenfield. Join us if you are a local Watsonville community member at 5:30 pm on Thursday May 28th, 2020.Information for Zoom Conference Call:To join by phone:Call (415) 762-9988 /Enter the meeting ID: 681-528-9733Safe Ag Safe Schools (SASS) is a coalition of 50+ organizations and individuals working together to reduce the threat of pesticide exposure in the agricultural regions of the Monterey Bay area. SASS is focused on engaging the community in grassroots campaigns to phase out hazardous agricultural pesticides and reduce pesticide drift around schools and residential communities. We meet monthly in three locations: Watsonville, Salinas, and Greenfield.Safe Ag Safe Schools (SASS) es una coalición de más de 50 organizaciones e individuales que están trabajando juntos para reducir la amenaza de la exposición a pesticidas en las regiones agrícolas de la Bahía de Monterey. SASS se centra en involucrar a la comunidad en campañas populares para para eliminar los pesticidas agrícolas peligrosos y reducir la deriva de pesticides alrededor de las escuelas y comunidades residenciales. Nos reunimos cada mes en tres lugares: Watsonville, Salinas, and Greenfield. For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/2306728372...

Added to the calendar on Friday May 22nd, 2020 10:54 AM